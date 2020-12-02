England's Adil Rashid on The Hussain and Key Cricket Show!

England's Adil Rashid in action during the Third T20 International against South Africa

England's Adil Rashid is our special guest on this week's Hussain and Key Cricket Show!

The leg-spinner joins Nasser Hussain and Rob Key from South Africa to reflect on England's 3-0 demolition of the Proteas in the shortest format.

Rashid, 32, picked up just two wickets in the three-match series but remains integral to England's hopes of claiming a World Cup double in 2021 when Eoin Morgan's men go in search of victory in the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

We'll get his thoughts on how the series went, including outstanding knocks from Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, and some of the other key moments.

England's next challenge is a three-match ODI series against South Africa, which gets underway on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket and Rashid will bring us all the latest news and views from the camp.

Our statistician Benedict Bermange has been looking at Rashid's career numbers and considering whether he should be brought back into the Test fold; you can read his feature here and we'll get the answer from the man himself on Friday!

