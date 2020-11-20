South Africa vs England on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

Moeen Ali (left) is part of Eoin Morgan's squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs against the Proteas

England return to white-ball action in November with three-match T20 and ODI series against South Africa.

Eoin Morgan's World Cup winners are back in action for the first time since September, when they suffered a 2-1 reverse in the 50-over format to Australia soon after emerging 2-0 winners in the 20-over format.

With the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 starting to loom large on the horizon, there's plenty to play for and here's how you won't miss any of the action...

England T20 squad for South Africa series Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

England men's Tour of South Africa

T20 SCHEDULE

Friday November 27: 1st IT20 South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town - 3.30pm Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

Sunday November 29: 2nd IT20 South Africa vs England, Boland Park, Paarl - 12pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday December 1: 3rd IT20 South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town - 3.30pm Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

S Africa vs England Live on

ODI SCHEDULE

Friday December 4: 1st ODI South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town - 10.30am Sky Sports Cricket (11am Main Event)

Sunday December 6: 2nd ODI South Africa vs England, Boland Park, Cape Town - 7.30am Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

Wednesday December 9: 3rd ODI South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town - 10.30am Sky Sports Cricket (11am Main Event)

How to follow the action

