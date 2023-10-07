Cricket ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket 07/10/23 1:10pm

Bangladesh make winning start to World Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round display helped give Bangladesh a winning start to the World Cup as they beat Afghanistan by six wickets.
Cricket 07/10/23 9:25am

Scorecard: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup

The latest score from the fourth match of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Cricket 07/10/23 1:00am

Highlights: Pakistan recover from early collapse to defeat Netherlands

Highlights from the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands as Babar Azam's side won by 81 runs.
Pakistan 06/10/23 4:45pm

Pakistan beat spirited Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

Pakistan began their pursuit of a first 50-over World Cup title since 1992 with an 81-run win over a game Netherlands in Hyderabad.
Cricket 05/10/23 8:00pm

Full Highlights: England suffer heavy defeat in World Cup opener

The best of the action from England's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.
England 05/10/23 8:00pm

England pummelled but no time to panic - yet

From beating New Zealand by the barest of margins to being absolutely hammered by them - the talking points from England's defeat in the World Cup opener
Cricket 05/10/23 5:30pm

The Verdict: Do England need to panic after thrashing?

Nasser Hussain joins Ian Ward to react to England's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of the Cricket World Cup.
Cricket 05/10/23 4:10pm

England hammered by New Zealand in Cricket World Cup opener

England were resoundingly beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Black Caps besting the defending champions by nine wickets.
Cricket 05/10/23 9:40am

What a way to start the World Cup! Bairstow smashes six off second ball

Jonny Bairstow clips the second ball of England's Cricket World Cup for six as they make a brilliant start against New Zealand.
Cricket 05/10/23 8:19am

New Zealand thrash England by nine wickets - as it happened

Relive New Zealand's thumping nine-wicket win over England in the Cricket World Cup opener in Ahmedabad. Watch every match from the tournament on Sky Sports.
England 05/10/23 6:00am

Buttler: England will push boundaries at World Cup

Jos Buttler has said England will continue to play their aggressive style of cricket in their 50-over title defence
Cricket 04/10/23 1:45pm

England looking to cement white-ball legacy with World Cup hat-trick

England can ice their legacy as one of the greatest white-ball sides of all time if they defend their 50-over title in India
Cricket 04/10/23 12:48pm

Cricket World Cup: Meet the England players

What are England men's players known for on and off the cricket pitch? Here's a quick guide to Jos Buttler and his squad...
England 04/10/23 12:05pm

Stokes an injury doubt for England's Cricket World Cup opener

Ben Stokes has emerged as an injury doubt for England's World Cup curtain-raiser against New Zealand on Thursday.
Cricket 04/10/23 12:00pm

Cricket World Cup pundit predictions: Who will win, England's MVP & more

Who will win the 2023 Cricket World Cup? How will England fare? Who will finish as the leading wicket-taker and top run-scorer? Plus some bold predictions...

Cricket 04/10/23 9:00am

Nasser & Athers' best ever England CWC XI | 'I don't want a phone call from Beefy!'

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton pick the best-ever England Cricket World Cup XI. Who's in and who's out?

England 03/10/23 6:00pm

Morgan: England winning World Cup would eclipse 2019 victory

Eoin Morgan says England wining the World Cup in India would "carry more weight" than their 2019 victory on home soil.
Cricket 03/10/23 2:30pm

Cricket World Cup team guide: Will England defend title?

We profile defending champions England, host nation India, five-time winners Australia and more ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Cricket 03/10/23 10:00am

Stokes or Waugh? | Sangakkara and Doull pick best-ever CWC XI!

Kumar Sangakkara and Simon Doull pick their best-ever Cricket World Cup XI! Who will make the cut?

Cricket 03/10/23 7:00am

CWC Rewind: Is this the greatest catch ever seen at the World Cup?

Sit back and watch Ben Stokes' incredible grab from the 2019 World Cup when England played South Africa at The Kia Oval.

