WBBL final: England trio shine as Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers by eight wickets to clinch maiden title

England trio Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Linsey Smith helped Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers by eight wickets to clinch their first Women's Big Bash League title.

The Hurricanes stormed to victory in the tournament's showpiece with 30 balls to spare to secure a maiden title with Wyatt-Hodge hitting 16, Sciver-Brunt adding 35 and Smith finishing with figures of 2-8 at Hobart's Ninja Stadium.

Perth elected to bat first, posting 137-5 and Smith - who was recently handed her first full England central contract - impressed with the ball, while Sciver-Brunt took two catches to dismiss Scorchers' Maddy Darke (3) and England counterpart Freya Kemp (10).

Perth openers Katie Mack (17) and Beth Mooney (33) started off well as they shared a 36-run partnership, with captain Sophie Devine (34) also chipping in during the middle order to help their side 137-5.

Left-arm spinner Smith and pace bowler Heather Graham (2-26) were the pick of the bowlers as the pair scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing 138 for victory, Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee spearheaded the innings with an unbeaten 77 from 44 deliveries, which contained four sixes and 10 boundaries.

Lee was aided by Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt-Hodge's knocks as the Scorchers struggled to take wickets with only pace bowler Amy Edgar (1-13) and off-spinner Lilly Mills (1-22) striking, and the Hurricanes only needed 15 overs in the end to reach their target.

"I'm about to go in and tell my team that I'm done for the big bash," said Hurricane's captain Elyse Villani after the victory.

"Not many people get to have a fairytale ending and I'm one of those people who have been fortunate enough to have that with an amazing group as well.

"It's extra special, it definitely hasn't sunk in yet. That's a huge chapter of my life done and dusted but I couldn't be happier.

"This is all I've dreamt of."