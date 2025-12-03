Linsey Smith: England's left-arm spinner receives first central contract with 10 players earning new one-year deals

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith has received her first full England women's central contract for 2025-26.

The 30-year-old is among 17 players who have received full central contracts, with 10 players receiving new one-year contracts and seven players in the second year of their current terms.

Smith made her one-day international debut in May and featured during this year's World Cup campaign in India.

Four players have been awarded a skills contract, with Em Arlott and Emma Lamb getting their first, joined by Ryana Macdonald-Gay and Issy Wong.

Kate Cross, who has taken more than 100 wickets across all formats for England and has led the attack since Katherine Sciver-Brunt's retirement in 2023, opened up about losing her central contract in September.

The 33-year-old pace bowler found out about the decision on the eve of the Women's Hundred in August and said it was the "toughest week of her career".

"Kate Cross misses out on a Central Contract after years of extraordinary service to England Women's cricket," said Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women.

"The door to selection is never closed on any domestic cricketer. Consistency in scoring runs and taking wickets in county cricket will always put players in a strong position to be picked in England squads.

"Linsey Smith, Emma Lamb and Em Arlott have all made important contributions for England across the last year and these contracts are both a reward for what they have achieved and an opportunity to develop their skills further.

"We're all excited about what 2025/26 brings. Witnessing India win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in their own country in front of their own fans is a powerful reminder of the impact that winning major events on home soil can have.

"The Red Roses too have provided that inspiration. So we know how huge an opportunity a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup is for us next summer.

"In addition, I know our players will all be striving to be involved in a historic women's Test match at Lord's against India."

Existing Contracts

(Entering year 2 of 2)

Lauren Bell (Hampshire)

Charlie Dean (Somerset)

Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire)

Heather Knight (Somerset)

Amy Jones (The Blaze)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey)

New One-Year Contracts

Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze)

Maia Bouchier (Hampshire)

Alice Capsey (Surrey)

Sophia Dunkley (Surrey)

Lauren Filer (Durham)

Mahika Gaur (Lancashire)

Danielle Gibson (Somerset)

Sarah Glenn (Yorkshire)

Freya Kemp (Hampshire)

Linsey Smith (Hampshire)

New Skills Contracts

Em Arlott (Warwickshire)

Emma Lamb (Lancashire)

Ryana Macdonald-Gay (Surrey)

Issy Wong (Warwickshire)