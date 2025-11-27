County Championship cricket 2026 fixtures, dates and full match schedule

The Rothesay County Championship fixture schedule is set for 2026.

The 2026 competition takes place over 14 rounds, with the season running from April 3 until September 27.

County Championship 2026 fixtures and full schedule

Round 1

April 3 - April 6

Warwickshire vs Surrey (Edgbaston)

Hampshire vs Essex (Utilita Bowl)

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire vs Sussex (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire (County Ground, Northampton)

Durham vs Kent (Banks Homes Riverside)

Round 2

April 10 - April 13

Essex vs Somerset (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Sussex vs Warwickshire (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Yorkshire vs Hampshire (Headingley)

Surrey vs Leicestershire (Kia Oval)

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan (Trent Bridge)

Middlesex vs Worcestershire (Lord's)

Gloucestershire vs Durham (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Northamptonshire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Derbyshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Rounds 3 & 4

April 17 - April 20

Hampshire vs Somerset (Utilita Bowl)

Warwickshire vs Essex (Edgbaston)

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex (County Ground, Northampton)

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

April 24 - April 27

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)

Yorkshire vs Sussex (Headingley)

Surrey vs Essex (Kia Oval)

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Durham vs Lancashire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Worcestershire vs Kent (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

May 1 - May 4

Surrey vs Sussex (Kia Oval)

Hampshire vs Glamorgan (Utilita Bowl)

Somerset vs Yorkshire (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Kent vs Derbyshire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire (County Ground, Northampton)

Middlesex vs Durham (Lord's)

Round 5

May 8 - May 11

Essex vs Hampshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire (Edgbaston)

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey (Trent Bridge)

Glamorgan vs Somerset (Sophia Gardens)

Sussex vs Leicestershire (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Gloucestershire vs Kent (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Worcestershire vs Durham (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Lancashire vs Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)

Round 6

May 15 - May 18

Essex vs Leicestershire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire (Utilita Bowl)

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Surrey (Headingley)

Somerset vs Sussex (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Kent vs Durham (County Ground, Beckenham)

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Middlesex vs Derbyshire (Lord's)

Lancashire vs Worcestershire (Southport)

Round 7

June 7 - June 10

Surrey vs Hampshire (Kia Oval)

June 12 - June 15

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire (Headingley)

Leicestershire vs Essex (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Sussex vs Glamorgan (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset (Trent Bridge)

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire (County Ground, Northampton)

Lancashire vs Kent (Emirates Old Trafford)

Worcestershire vs Middlesex (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Durham vs Derbyshire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Round 8

June 19 - June 22

Essex vs Nottinghamshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Leicester vs Yorkshire (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Glamorgan vs Surrey (Sophia Gardens)

Sussex vs Hampshire (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Somerset vs Warwickshire (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Kent vs Middlesex (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Derbyshire vs Lancashire (Chesterfield)

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Durham vs Northamptonshire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Round 9

August 20 - August 23

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire vs Sussex (Edgbaston)

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Somerset vs Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Hampshire vs Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)

Middlesex vs Kent (Merchants Taylors' School)

Derbyshire vs Durham (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire (Cheltenham College)

Round 10

August 27 - August 30

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)

Essex vs Surrey (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire (Headingley)

Glamorgan vs Hampshire (Sophia Gardens)

Sussex vs Somerset (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Derbyshire vs Middlesex (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Northamptonshire vs Kent (County Ground, Northampton)

Worcestershire vs Lancashire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Durham vs Gloucestershire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Round 11

September 2 - September 5

Essex vs Sussex (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Surrey vs Yorkshire (Kia Oval)

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire (Trent Bridge)

Somerset vs Glamorgan (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Hampshire vs Warwickshire (Utilita Bowl)

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Worcestershire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Northamptonshire vs Durham (County Ground, Northampton)

Middlesex vs Lancashire (Merchant Taylors' School)

Round 12

September 8 - September 11

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire (Trent Bridge)

Yorkshire vs Essex (Headingley)

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire (Sophia Gardens)

Sussex vs Surrey (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Leicestershire vs Somerset (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Derbyshire vs Kent (Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Durham vs Middlesex (Banks Homes Riverside)

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Round 13

September 15 - September 18

Essex vs Warwickshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Leicestershire vs Hampshire (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Yorkshire vs Somerset (Headingley)

Surrey vs Glamorgan (Kia Oval)

Sussex vs Nottinghamshire (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Durham vs Worcestershire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire (County Ground, Northampton)

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Lancashire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Round 14

September 24 - September 27

Warwickshire vs Leicester (Edgbaston)

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

Hampshire vs Sussex (Utilita Bowl)

Glamorgan vs Essex (Sophia Gardens)

Somerset vs Surrey (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Kent vs Gloucestershire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire (Lord's)

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Lancashire vs Durham (Emirates Old Trafford)