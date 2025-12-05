Ashes: Joe Root wants England to respond after multiple fielding errors give Australia advantage in second Test
Joe Root doesn't feel England are 'massively out' of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after a sloppy fielding performance from the tourists; England dropped five chances on day two at the Gabba; Australia closed on 378-6 and lead England by 44 runs in Brisbane
Friday 5 December 2025 14:29, UK
Joe Root insists the wheels have not come off England's Ashes campaign after dropped catches handed Australia five extra lives and a first-innings lead at the Gabba.
Root's unbeaten 138 - his long-awaited maiden hundred Down Under - carried the tourists to a competitive 334 all out, but a disappointing day two performance in the field saw Australia take the initiative in this floodlit second Test.
The hosts will resume their innings 44 runs in front after closing on 378-6, although they were helped along the way by some scattershot bowling and a handful of missed catching opportunities.
Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was the first guilty party as the pink Kookaburra proved elusive, grassing an early nick from Australia opener Travis Head, before Ben Duckett made two mistakes in the gully and Brydon Carse lost sight of a simple chance under the lights at cover.
Another edge snuck between Root and Smith late on and things will have to sharpen up if England are to claw back the lost ground.
Will Jacks offered cause for optimism with a staggering one-handed leap to dismiss key man Steve Smith, and Root, who captained 4-0 losses in Australia in 2017-18 and 2021-22, does not believe the trail has gone cold.
"We're not perfect, we're all human and we're going to make mistakes. But it's how we respond," he said.
"It's about making sure we turn up with the right frame of mind, right attitude and knowing our best game of cricket is good enough to do very special things here.
"The wheels could have come off and at other times, probably on a tour where I was captain, they would have. But we know our best cricket and when we execute well we're a very difficult side to play against
"I don't think we're massively out of it at all."
Root also offered a stout defence of England's preparations. He suggested the inability to hold on in the field had nothing to do with a lack of hard work in the build-up or their decision to skip a day/night warm-up game in Canberra.
"You can't replicate the surface, the bounce, the way the nicks come, it's never going to be exactly the same and it's never going to be perfect," he said.
"We've got used to conditions, we've got used to the heat, we got used to the surfaces. We've caught under lights, we've caught in daylight and tried to catch in twilight as well. Sometimes they don't stick and you're always looking for answers."
Root will be relieved he no longer has to answer questions about his lack of centuries in Australia but is not prepared to fully embrace his achievement while there is a Test on the line.
Travelling fans in Brisbane and many more back at home have already done that for him, though.
"That's lovely to hear. I'm very grateful for that support," Root said.
"But I've said a few times, this tour is not about me, it's about us trying to win the Ashes. My job is to score as many runs as I can and, as a senior batter in the team, I expect that of myself.
"Of course, it means more in a win. I think I'll be more equipped to reflect on it at the end of the game, really."
