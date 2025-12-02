The Ashes: Ollie Pope tells England to 'put helmets on next time' after e-scooter pictures in Brisbane

Ollie Pope has told his England team-mates to "put a helmet on next time" after some members of the squad were pictured riding e-scooters without head protection - but insists the intense media scrutiny will not force the tourists to stay indoors.

Ahead of the day-night second Ashes Test in Brisbane from Thursday, captain Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and injured bowler Mark Wood were snapped riding electric two-wheelers in the city without the mandatory safety helmets.

Queensland laws allow for a fine of 166 dollars (around £82) for anyone found doing so.

Pope told reporters on Tuesday: "Just put a helmet on next time. Rules are rules."

Image: Pope says 'locking your doors and not coming out of your room is the unhealthy thing to do'

However, he added: "I mean if they want to catch us doing that then then so be it but it is important to have balance on a long tour like this."

England were thumped inside two days of the first Ashes Test in Perth and were promptly hammered by the local media, although that criticism started when the team landed in Australia with Stokes branded "cocky" and Joe Root "average".

Pope added: "In the days after the Test you're very aware of (the attention). It was everywhere you went, when the guys were trying to unwind and for us as cricketers and as people I think it's important to try and be able to switch off and be yourself.

"Losing a game like we did, everyone's gutted, but locking your doors and not coming out of your room is the unhealthy thing to do, as we saw in Covid times.

"Whatever you're doing in your off time, whether it's just taking your mind away from cricket for a day or two, I think that's really important."

Image: Pope made scores of 46 and 33 in the first Ashes Test in Perth, which England lost inside two days

Pope: Australia not unbeatable in Brisbane

England will look to level the five-Test series by winning the pink-ball game in Brisbane, in what will be their first day-night Test in nearly three years.

Pope's side have won two of their seven pink-ball games, while Australia's record is 13 victories from 14, although their sole defeat did come at the Gabba, against West Indies in January 2024.

The England batter said: "There's different ways you can skin a cat if you want to be successful.

"It's trying to make sure you're putting the bowler under some pressure, but at the same time, trying to absorb it as much as you can when a bowler is in a good rhythm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss what key differences there will be with the pink ball

"We know Australia have a good record here, but at the same time, we saw West Indies went and turned them over last time, so we take that as a bit of a positive.

"They certainly haven't been unbeatable here."

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton added: "The talk is the pink ball goes soft and there seems to be a bigger contrast between the old pink ball and the new pink ball than the new red Kookaburra.

"They say it swings big when it is new and then goes soft. You also have the vagaries of when the lights come on in that twilight period. That's when wickets tend to fall."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland