The Ashes 2025/26: England's Joe Root plays down his struggles in Australia and questions need for pink-ball Test

Joe Root said he is confident of rediscovering his scoring touch after a drubbing by Australia in the Ashes opener and has questioned the need for a pink-ball Test.

England take on Australia in Brisbane as the second Ashes Test begins on Thursday, with the tourists looking to respond strongly to their eight-wicket defeat inside two days in Perth, with Root lasting just 18 balls across two innings.

Test cricket's second highest run-scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, Root has played in each of England's seven previous day-night Tests - of which they have won just two and lost five.

Australia have won 13 of their 14 day-night Tests with their only loss coming at the Gabba last year against West Indies, and Root questioned the need for a pink-ball Ashes Test.

"It's very successful and very popular here," Root told reporters on Sunday.

"Australia has got a good record here. So you can see why we're playing one of those games. Ultimately, two years out it's going to be there. It's part and parcel of making sure you're ready for it.

"A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so. But it doesn't mean that it shouldn't be here either."

Former England captain Root has now gone 29 innings without a century against Australia in Test matches Down Under, sparking criticism of his form, but the 34-year-old had no doubt about his ability to score again.

"I'm making sure I'm clear on how I want to construct an innings against the pink ball in these conditions, against this attack," Root added.

"That's what this week's about... just readying yourself as best as possible, having good conversations around things on how we can work together and build those big partnerships that are going to set up games for us."

Root was out for a duck and eight with Mitchell Starc his tormentor in a frantic first Test that was all over inside two days.

"It's pretty disappointing in terms of the numbers," Root said.

"First innings, I thought it was a good ball. It's one of those things you can get early on. You've got to try and find a way to get through that phase when it's tricky at the start.

"And then second innings I thought my tempo was really good, made one mistake. You play a miss at that or it goes between the keeper and it slips for four, you never think of it again.

"I think it's having a bit of realism, understanding, yes there are things that I might have done differently if I get an opportunity again, but also it's not the end of the world."

England's top order enjoyed a net session at the Gabba on Sunday as they acclimatise to the humid weather.

Root said he was comfortable with the decision not to go to Canberra and play a pink-ball tour match against a Prime Minister's XI.

"This is the best way to prepare personally," he said. "Time in the middle is one thing, but as an experienced player, I feel like I know what I need to get the best out of myself."

Bethell struggles but Rew impresses in dominant Lions win

Image: Jacob Bethell failed to push his claim for a place in England's Test team after falling cheaply in England Lions' eight-wicket win over a Prime Minister's XI

Jacob Bethell struggled but James Rew impressed as England Lions defeated the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up match in Canberra by eight wickets.

Bethell, looking to stake a claim for a place in Ben Stokes' plans for the upcoming Tests, managed just 16 runs before being caught behind off left-armer Campbell Thompson.

Captain Tom Haines notched an impressive 77 from 101 deliveries, while Somerset wicket-keeper batter Rew made an eye-catching 92 not out off 123 balls.

After the hosts declared on 308-8, England wasted little time in chasing down their target at the Manuka Oval.

"That was a great performance from all of the lads. We haven't played a lot of pink-ball cricket between us but that didn't show in the way we played," Haines said.

"It was good to chip in with the ball and then to make some runs myself. The bowlers turned it around last night and then all our batters showed their quality to reach that target."

England's two spare seamers - Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts - tuned up in the Lions' match against a Prime Minister's XI.

That gave them some welcome time in the middle with both bowling 16 overs each and Potts taking two wickets in Canberra.

The pair are due to link up with the remainder of the Test squad on Monday.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland