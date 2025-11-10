The Ashes: Australia may have made error by not playing first Test against England in Brisbane, says Chris Woakes
"It's certainly surprising they've given up that 'Gabbatoir' factor," says former England all-rounder Chris Woakes about Australia electing to play first Ashes Test in Perth instead of Brisbane; England heavily beaten on last three trips to The Gabba, including by nine wickets in 2021
Monday 10 November 2025 12:03, UK
Chris Woakes thinks Australia have gifted England a psychological boost ahead of The Ashes by not staging the opening Test in Brisbane.
The Gabba has been home to the curtain-raiser between Australia and England since 1986 with the hosts winning seven and drawing two of the 10 subsequent Tests.
However, Optus Stadium in Perth is the venue for this year's first game - from November 21 - before the players head to Brisbane for the day-night second game from December 4.
With England having been heavily beaten on their last three visits to the Gabba, including by nine wickets in 2021, Woakes said: "Australia have a great Ashes record at the Gabba so if I was them I'd want to be playing there first up."
Speaking to the PA news agency, the all-rounder, who recently retired from international cricket, added: "Perth is quite extreme in terms of the bounce and pace you can get so it's not an easy place to start but it's certainly surprising that they've given up that 'Gabbatoir' factor.
England have 'a bit of baggage' at The Gabba
"As an England player, knowing you won't be going there first where there's a bit of a baggage, is a definite bonus.
"You're always looking for those small one per centers and let's face it, this is just a one per center. The main thing is you still have to go out and perform against a very good team in challenging conditions.
"It's a small advantage but you take anything you can in an away Ashes where you're up against it. It's going to be a tough tour and you take every little advantage you can.
"England definitely have the tools to perform well in Australia, they're well equipped for conditions.
"We've been building a batch [of fact bowlers] to come here for a few years now and it's coming to fruition.
"We can get a bit obsessed about who the leader of the attack is but it might be shared around this winter. We'll need different guys to stand up at different times."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground