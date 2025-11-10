The Ashes: Australia may have made error by not playing first Test against England in Brisbane, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes thinks Australia have gifted England a psychological boost ahead of The Ashes by not staging the opening Test in Brisbane.

The Gabba has been home to the curtain-raiser between Australia and England since 1986 with the hosts winning seven and drawing two of the 10 subsequent Tests.

However, Optus Stadium in Perth is the venue for this year's first game - from November 21 - before the players head to Brisbane for the day-night second game from December 4.

Image: The Gabba will not host the first Ashes Test of 2025/26 with the series starting at Optus Stadium in Perth instead

With England having been heavily beaten on their last three visits to the Gabba, including by nine wickets in 2021, Woakes said: "Australia have a great Ashes record at the Gabba so if I was them I'd want to be playing there first up."

Speaking to the PA news agency, the all-rounder, who recently retired from international cricket, added: "Perth is quite extreme in terms of the bounce and pace you can get so it's not an easy place to start but it's certainly surprising that they've given up that 'Gabbatoir' factor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Smith made a huge blunder when it came to the coin toss as he lead New South Wales for the first time in eight years... Video credit: @cricketcomau

England have 'a bit of baggage' at The Gabba

"As an England player, knowing you won't be going there first where there's a bit of a baggage, is a definite bonus.

"You're always looking for those small one per centers and let's face it, this is just a one per center. The main thing is you still have to go out and perform against a very good team in challenging conditions.

"It's a small advantage but you take anything you can in an away Ashes where you're up against it. It's going to be a tough tour and you take every little advantage you can.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England cricketers Chris Woakes and Michael Vaughan take part in some quick-fire questions ahead of The Ashes

"England definitely have the tools to perform well in Australia, they're well equipped for conditions.

"We've been building a batch [of fact bowlers] to come here for a few years now and it's coming to fruition.

"We can get a bit obsessed about who the leader of the attack is but it might be shared around this winter. We'll need different guys to stand up at different times."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland