The Ashes: Australia recall Marnus Labuschagne and include Jake Weatherald in squad for first Test in Perth
Sam Konstas dropped from Australia squad as Marnus Labuschagne recalled; Jake Weatherald, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett in line for debuts in Ashes opener in Perth on November 21; Steve Smith deputises as captain in the absence of injured Pat Cummins; Cameron Green's fitness is uncertain
Wednesday 5 November 2025 06:59, UK
Jake Weatherald could make his debut in the first Ashes Test, while Australia have also recalled Marnus Labuschagne for the series opener in Perth.
Opening batter Weatherald is one of three uncapped players in the squad for the first Test, which starts on November 21, along with seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.
Tasmania's Weatherald or Labuschagne will replace the dropped Sam Konstas, while injured skipper Pat Cummins misses out and there is no place in the squad for all-rounder Mitch Marsh or Middlesbrough-born Matt Renshaw.
Konstas scored just 50 runs in six innings during the three-Test tour of the West Indies earlier this year to leave the Australia selectors looking for a new opening partner for Usman Khawaja.
The 31-year-old Weatherald would appear set for that position, although Labuschagne could return after being dropped following the World Test Championship final at Lord's, having had an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield season.
Steve Smith will skipper the side in Cummins' absence, with Scott Boland likely to keep his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Chief selector George Bailey said: "The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test."
Doubts over the fitness of Cameron Green mean the all-rounder may be unable to bowl in the first Test, having sent down only four overs so far during the Australian summer.
That could mean Beau Webster retains his place at six, with Green remaining at No 3. If Green is fit to bowl, Webster could find his place under threat from Labuschagne should Weatherald get the nod to open.
Australia's First Ashes Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground