Ashes schedule 2025-26: Gabba dropped as host of Australia-England opener after 40 years as series starts in Perth

Perth will host the opening Test match of an Ashes series for the first time next year, Cricket Australia has announced, with the Gabba dropped for the first time in over four decades.

The 2025-26 series opener will be held at Optus Stadium from November 21.

The first Test will be followed by a day-night Brisbane Test from December 4 and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17, with Melbourne's Boxing Day Test from December 26 and Sydney's New Year's Test from January 4 in their traditional timeslots.

It marks a significant shake-up in scheduling for Cricket Australia.

Live Test Cricket Wednesday 16th October 5:50am

South Australia, which has long been home to the day-night Test, has been upgraded to a primetime holiday slot.

It also marks the first time in more than 40 years the opening Test will not be played in Brisbane, dating back to 1982.

Image: Cricket Australia have confirmed Perth will host the Ashes opener, with Brisbane instead hosting its first day-night Ashes clash from December 4-8

Cricket Australia executive general manager Joel Morrison said there was already "enormous excitement" in the lead-up to the series.

"We are pleased to announce the dates for the five Men's Tests to enable fans across the world to lock in their travel plans," he said.

"The history and excitement of the Ashes make it one of the world's most iconic sporting events and we are delighted this fierce and electrifying rivalry will extend over two summers in 2025 - commencing with CommBank Women's Ashes this summer, which includes the historic MCG day-night Test and culminates in the Men's Ashes next summer."

Image: Australia won the last home series 4-0 in 2021-22 and retained the urn last year with a 2-2 draw in England

Dates have been released earlier than usual to accommodate visitors from overseas or interstate.

Australia lost the 1986 opener at the Gabba to Mike Gatting's England but have not lost another Ashes test at the iconic ground since.

Australia won the last home series 4-0 in 2021-22 and retained the urn last year with a 2-2 draw in England.

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Every match from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup is also live on Sky Sports from October 3-20 with Australia aiming for a third straight title and seventh overall, and England seeking to triumph for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Watch day two of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.50am on Wednesday, ahead of play starting from 6am. Stream with NOW