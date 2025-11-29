The Ashes 2025/26: England pace bowler Mark Wood set to miss second Test after sitting out first training session in Brisbane

Mark Wood looks set to miss the second Ashes Test after sitting out England's first training session in Brisbane.

The Durham pace bowler remained at the team hotel to rest an issue with his left knee while the remainder of the side returned to work with an optional session at Allan Border Field.

England have four more days of practice at the Gabba ahead of their day/night second Test, including two under lights, but it is understood that Wood is not currently expected to feature in that game.

The 35-year-old missed the entire domestic season after undergoing surgery on the same knee in March and also had a hamstring scare during the pre-series warm-up match against England Lions.

He was ultimately passed fit after being sent for scans but delivered only 11 overs while wearing heavy strapping in Perth as the tourists slipped to a two-day defeat. Although wicketless, he cleared 93mph in the first innings and struck all-rounder Cameron Green in the helmet with a fierce bouncer, before seeing his speeds drop in a brief stint during Australia's chase.

He has previously made it clear he did not expect to play all five matches Down Under, telling former England captain Michael Vaughan on Fox Sports: "I'll definitely not play five, I know that. I think it just depends. I think just review it after every game."

England's two spare seamers - Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts - are currently in Canberra, tuning up in the Lions' match against a Prime Minister's XI. That gives them some welcome time in the middle should they be called upon and the pair are due to link up with the remainder of the Test squad on Monday.

Tongue was wicketless in 16 overs on Saturday and Potts claimed two for 40 from the same allotment as the Prime Minister's XI declared on 308 for eight. England Lions reached stumps on 30 for none in the two-day fixture.

Image: Josh Tongue is in pole position to take over from Wood

Tongue, who was the team's leading wicket-taker against India over the summer, would appear to be in pole position if a five-pronged pace attack continues to be the favoured approach, but spinner Shoaib Bashir and all-rounder Will Jacks are also on hand if they opt for a different balance.

Rain brought an early end to England's initial Queensland workout, but the players were able to spend some time getting to grips with the pink Kookaburra, albeit in daylight conditions.

England desperate to avenge 'rubbish' performance

Ben Stokes believes some of the criticism of his England team has gone overboard - but would rather be called "rubbish" than "arrogant".

Former Australia pace bowler Mitchell Johnson branded them "arrogant" in a strongly worded column for the West Australian newspaper, which had previously branded Stokes "cocky captain complainer".

Speaking before the first of five training sessions in Brisbane before Thursday's day/night second Test, Stokes took issue with those who question the character of his side.

"I think arrogant might be a little bit too far, but that's OK. We'll take the rough with the smooth," he said.

"Call us whatever you want. I'd rather words like 'rubbish', but 'arrogant', I'm not so sure about that. We didn't have the Test match that we wanted to but we were great in passages of that game."

