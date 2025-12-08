Ashes hopeful Jacob Bethell hits 71 and Asa Tribe a century but England Lions thumped by Australia A in Brisbane

Jacob Bethell's 71 was one of the few highlights for the Lions as England's second-string suffered a thumping innings defeat to Australia A in the unofficial Test at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Less than 24 hours after the senior England side lost to Australia by eight wickets in the second Ashes Test down the road at The Gabba to slip 2-0 down in the Ashes series, the Lions were dismissed for 295 in their second dig and beaten by an innings and 127 runs.

Bethell's half-century on the penultimate day of the four-day fixture came off 154 balls and featured seven fours as he passed fifty for the second time in six knocks on this tour.

Image: Bethell's half-century against Australia A featured seven fours

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 22-year-old could now come into contention for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide from December 17 with England's incumbent No 3 Ollie Pope under pressure after a series of soft dismissals for far.

In the second Test, Pope chopped Australia's Mitchell Starc onto his stumps playing with an angled bat in the first innings before being caught and bowled by Michael Neser in the second as he attempted an unwise drive on the up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain was left bemused by Pope's dismissal, caught and bowled driving on the up, during day two of the second Ashes Test

Who else scored runs for England Lions?

Glamorgan's Asa Tribe top-scored for the Lions in their second innings against Australia A, making an unbeaten 129, with home seamer Fergus O'Neill ending with figures of 4-53.

Only Tribe, Bethell, Thomas Rew (47) and Ben McKinney (18) reached double figures or beyond second time around for the Lions, who had been shot out for 166 in their first innings in Queensland.

In Australia A's sole knock, the Test-capped Nathan McSweeney was 226 not out, while there were also half-centuries for Campbell Kellaway, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett.

Image: Shoaib Bashir struggled for the Lions against Australia A, going wicketless from his 25 overs

That innings was a chastening one for spinner Shoaib Bashir, who recorded figures of 0-115 from 25 overs having been overlooked for the second Ashes Test at The Gabba as England picked Will Jacks instead.

The Lions were also beaten by a Cricket Australia XI last month, although did defeat a Prime Minister's XI in a pink-ball contest.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland