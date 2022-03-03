England seamer Mark Wood 'unwell' as tourists continue Test warm-up; Ollie Robinson picks up sore back

England seamer Mark Wood has yet to feature in the warm-up game in the West Indies due to illness

England fast bowler Mark Wood is still absent from the Test warm-up game in the West Indies due to illness, while fellow seamer Ollie Robinson left the field with a sore back.

Wood - who is expected to play a senior role in the Caribbean with James Anderson and Stuart Broad controversially omitted from the tour - has not yet featured in the four-day game against a Cricket West Indies President's XI in Antigua.

The 32-year-old remained at the team hotel ahead of the third day's play, with fellow paceman Saqib Mahmood replacing him temporarily.

When play did begin, Robinson picked up a wicket but then left the field with a sore lower back to perhaps add to England's concerns ahead of the first Test against the West Indies from March 8.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: "Mark Wood is feeling unwell and won't be at the ground for the start of play.

"We will monitor his wellbeing throughout the day to see if he can participate in the match later. Saqib Mahmood will replace him during the period he is off the field."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England declared on 466-6 in their first innings against Cricket West Indies President's XI with Jonny Bairstow finishing unbeaten on 106 (Pictures: Windies Cricket YouTube) England declared on 466-6 in their first innings against Cricket West Indies President's XI with Jonny Bairstow finishing unbeaten on 106 (Pictures: Windies Cricket YouTube)

The first Test in Antigua is followed by further fixtures in Barbados (from March 16) and Grenada from (March 24).

England - who are being coached by Paul Collingwood on an interim basis following Chris Silverwood's departure after the dismal 4-0 Ashes defeat - have not won a Test series in the West Indies since 2004.

Against the CWI President's XI, England piled on 466-6 declared with Jonny Bairstow hitting an unbeaten 106 and captain Joe Root (54), fellow middle-order batter Dan Lawrence (83) and openers Alex Lees (65) and Zak Crawley (62) posting half-centuries.

The hosts were 48-2 at stumps on day two, with England spinner Jack Leach bowling Shayne Moseley and Chris Woakes running out Jeremy Solozano.