Saqib Mahmood to make Test debut in England's second Test against the West Indies in Barbados

Saqib Mahmood will make his Test debut in England's second Test against the West Indies on Wednesday, replacing the injured Mark Wood

Saqib Mahmood will make his Test debut in England's second Test against the West Indies in Barbados, replacing the injured Mark Wood.

A first appearance from the Lancashire seamer is the only change from the XI which drew on a flat pitch in Antigua last week, with Ollie Robinson not risked as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

Wood suffered an injury to his right elbow during the first Test.

Mahmood, 25, has played seven one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s over the past two-and-a-half years, but this is his first chance to show his international credentials with a red ball in hand.

Although not capable of consistently clearing the 90mph barrier like Wood, he is the fastest option available and is also considered one of the best exponents of reverse swing.

Mahmood has impressed captain Joe Root during his spells around the Test side and now has the opportunity to deliver at the Kensington Oval, a ground that has played host to plenty of fast bowling greats over the years.

"He's very mature for a guy who hasn't played a huge amount of international cricket, he has an understanding of how he wants to operate," said Root.

"He's been very impressive, he's got a slightly different trajectory and will give us a point of difference. He has done that when he's played in other formats. Clearly he has good control, especially if the ball moves with reverse swing. It's a great option to have up our sleeve."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Compton says Zak Crawley could be the answer to England's opening batting woes but warns that people should not get carried away yet Nick Compton says Zak Crawley could be the answer to England's opening batting woes but warns that people should not get carried away yet

The omission of Robinson is something of a surprise given England's apparent positivity about his recovery from a back spasm, but despite a lengthy bowl in the nets on Monday he was left out as Chris Woakes and Craig Overton retained their spots.

England XI for second Test

1. Alex Lees

2. Zak Crawley

3. Joe Root

4. Dan Lawrence

5. Ben Stokes

6. Jonathan Bairstow

7. Ben Foakes

8. Chris Woakes

9. Craig Overton

10. Jack Leach

11. Saqib Mahmood