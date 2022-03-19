England in West Indies: Final-day 'mayhem' or definite draw - will there be a winner in Barbados?

Saqib Mahmood want to be England's go-to guy on the final day of the second Test against West Indies

As we head into the final day of the second Test between West Indies and England, the scenario is extremely similar to where we were going into the last day of the first match.

England have a three-figure lead - it is 136 runs this time - and must decide when to declare in their second innings on day five in order to give themselves enough time to bowl West Indies out.

They didn't manage it in Antigua last week despite a bold declaration from skipper Joe Root with the home side, admittedly after a few wobbles, grinding their way to 147-4 from 70.1 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

How will Jack Leach be feeling after getting through the best part of 70 overs in West Indies' first innings?

Things could be even tougher in Barbados on Sunday with the pitch having proved a graveyard for bowlers - England's first innings lasting 150.5 overs and West Indies' a whopping 187.5 overs.

England will be looking to spinner Jack Leach as their chief wicket-taking threat but he is coming off a sapping 69.5 overs in West Indies' first dig.

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who is making his England Test debut, also hopes to play a major role, saying "you want to be the guy the captain throws the ball to" and that "this is the kind of day you play for".

According to PitchViz - a ball tracking based model aimed at assessing conditions - no Test series in the Caribbean has had flatter pitches than this one, since records began in 2006. #WIvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 19, 2022

So, is there any hope of an England win - or possibly even a West Indies one - or are we destined to head to Grenada for next week's third and final Test with the teams still locked at 0-0?

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite batted for over 11 hours in his side's first innings in Barbados

Mark Butcher, speaking on BT Sport

"[England could win], I suppose. It only takes 10 balls, perhaps this match has been storing up four hours of mayhem and, believe me, the adrenaline can kick in when you have a sniff of winning a Test match.

"But it is incredibly unlikely. You have to factor in that England have been in the field for 188 overs - Leach has bowled 70 overs on his own.

"He is going to have very little time to get the body, hands, wrists and fingers back into some sort of order to come out and do it again.

"Time is against England. Yes, they are going to be able to put their foot down with the bat but it has taken them nearly 190 overs to bowl West Indies out in the first innings, so it all depends on how brave England are."

How bold will Joe Root be with his declaration on the final day at Kensington Oval?

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood

"I've got my head around putting the bowling boots back on and trying to take another 10 wickets. It would be amazing to do it. If we can do that we'll have forgotten about all that hard graft in the first innings.

"It would mean a hell of a lot for all of us, and for me personally. This is the kind of day you play for, when there's nothing going on and it's hard work for bowlers. You want to be the guy the captain throws the ball to.

"On green seamers every seamer feels in the game but on pitches like this I really want to be a guy who can stand up. Can you run through a team on that wicket? No, but pressure can do funny things to people."

Mahmood was denied his first Test wicket on day three by a no-ball - but went on to break his duck on day four

Carlos Brathwaite, speaking on BT Sport

"I would love to see England dangle the carrot, setting West Indies four runs an over and give themselves enough time to take 10 wickets.

"I think that would be a bold statement from the England camp to say, 'we are willing to put a result on the line even if it means we may lose'. England need to be bold in this situation.

"There needs to be just enough runs for West Indies to think they have a chance. England don't want to bat West Indies out of the game."

I look forward to batting again. Time spent out there is for the team. Obviously mine was a long knock but [Sunday] is another big day. We have to work extremely hard again. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

Steven Finn, speaking on BT Sport

"You have to dangle the carrot for West Indies to think they have a sniff. If England go too far West Indies will shut up shop.

"If someone sets their stall out to bat a long time on that wicket then it is not that difficult. If you show intent it can be tougher. Most people who have come out and tried to score quickly have found it difficult so far."

West Indies and England will conclude the second Test from 2pm UK time on Sunday. Follow over-by-over text commentary from 1.45pm on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.