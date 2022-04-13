The Hundred: Dan Vettori named Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach on a permanent basis

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out what you can watch on Sky Sports Cricket this summer. Check out what you can watch on Sky Sports Cricket this summer.

Birmingham Phoenix have named Dan Vettori as head coach of their men's team ahead of the second campaign of The Hundred tournament.

Vettori had served as head coach on an interim basis during the competition's inaugural year having been appointed as assistant to Andrew McDonald, who has just been unveiled as the new Australia men's head coach for all formats.

The New Zealander has previously held coaching roles with Barbados Royals of the Caribbean Premier League, Brisbane Heat of the Big Bash, Royal Challengers Bangalore of the IPL and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

He helped Phoenix reach the men's final of The Hundred in 2021, where Birmingham were eventually beaten by the Southern Brave.



"I absolutely loved my time working with the Birmingham Phoenix squad as head coach last summer, so taking on the role on a permanent basis was a very easy decision," said Vettori.

"We made great strides in the first season and all coaches and players loved seeing the tournament develop, and we had such great support every time that we took to the field at Edgbaston.

"However, we want to go one better. It's a tough competition, but we've retained well and recruited some excellent players through the draft. We look an even stronger outfit than in 2021 and hopefully we can continue to entertain the Birmingham Phoenix fans who get behind us."

The Phoenix begin their campaign on the road against the Trent Rockets on August 6, before hosting the Brave at Edgbaston on August 10.



Vettori's side will be led by the likes of Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone and Jack Leach, with Adam Milne and Kane Richardson among the overseas players.

"Dan has developed a wealth of coaching experience in premier short-form tournaments around the world," said Birmingham Phoenix general manager Craig Flindall.

"He was appointed interim head coach at relatively short notice last year and did an excellent job in helping the men's team reach the first ever final of The Hundred, whilst helping the team play an incredibly exciting brand of cricket. We were very much aware that Andrew would be an outstanding candidate for the Australia role and we are grateful to Dan for supporting our plans to make an immediate appointment.

"Whilst we're sorry that Andrew won't coach during The Hundred, he has played an integral role in developing the make-up of our squad over the last two years and in shaping our style of play. He has also been a pleasure to work with and everyone within the Birmingham Phoenix family wishes him the very best in his new role."