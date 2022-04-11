Scottish cricket: Confidential survey announced in independent review of racism

Sportscotland's independent review of racism in Scottish cricket started in January

An anonymous consultation survey has been launched as part of the independent review into racism within Scottish cricket.

In January, Sportscotland announced that equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) experts Plan4Sport would perform a review after the country's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News - claimed Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist".

This confidential survey will give more people the chance to contribute to the review and will only be looked at by the team at Plan4Sport.

It will help the review team understand people's experiences and shape a high-level report about anything that may need to change to address racism, inequalities and discrimination.

The survey is part of a wider consultation exercise currently being undertaken by Plan4Sport. It will be made available in Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and Gaelic as well as in hard copy and alternative formats.

"This survey will give anyone connected to cricket in Scotland the opportunity to share their views and experiences on racism, inequalities and discrimination," Louise Tideswell, Plan4Sport managing director said.

"As well the solutions needed to take the game forward and shape an inclusive, diverse and welcoming sport for everyone in the future. Your input is vital to this work and to the future of the sport."

All the information from the survey will be collated anonymously and the review team will ensure that individuals will not be in any way identifiable. No names or contact details are asked for at any part of the survey.

"We are clear that there is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in sport, or indeed wider society," Scottish sports minister Maree Todd said.

"I hope the anonymous nature of this survey encourages more people who have experienced racism, inequalities or discrimination to engage with this review so we can best address the issues and help eradicate racism."