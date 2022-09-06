Alex Hales in line for England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow injury replacement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning

Alex Hales is in line for an England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement after a three-year exile from International cricket.

Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form - and Jason Roy's lack of - combined with Bairstow's freak golf injury puts him in line for an international comeback.

The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, which then-white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said resulted in "a complete breakdown in trust".

However, England men's managing director Rob Key has made it clear Hales is now available for selection.

For Morgan, Hales' ability has never been up for debate, it has always been a matter of trust.

"There's one thing about Alex, his quality has never been a question," said Morgan.

"It's whether the team would like him in the side, or captains can trust him, or the coach, or the selectors.

Alex Hales: Best T20I innings for England 116* 27th March 2014 vs Sri Lanka 99 24th June 2012 vs West Indies 94 31st August 2013 vs Australia 80* 15th February 2013 vs New Zealand 68 27th September 2012 vs New Zealand

"Rob Key said he is available for selection, so that means he goes into a pool of players with the likes of Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Will Smeed, that sort of calibre of player.

"But there's no doubt he's extremely destructive and a match-winner."

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said Hales would now get in his England team.

"I try and pick people on their ability as a cricketer really," said Nasser. "He did the crime, he served his time, forgive, move on.

"He gets in that long line that Eoin mentioned. It's a bit easier for him now because there is no Morgan, there is no (Ben) Stokes in 50-over cricket. There are a couple of opportunities.

"But obviously at the top of the order you do have Will Jacks, you do have Jason Roy, you do have Phil Salt, you do have Will Smeed.

"But you cannot tell me from what we've seen in domestic franchises around the world that Alex Hales is not a serious cricketer.

"Try and pick your best side. But they may know something else. That inner core of senior players may not want him."

England will announce Bairstow's injury replacement for the World Cup on Wednesday. Will Jacks is also in contention but it is understood Hales is the preferred choice.

The T20 World Cup is live on Sky Sports this October.