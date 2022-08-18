Alex Hales: Eoin Morgan and Nasser Hussain discuss chances of England recall amid Jason Roy struggles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales' quality has never been in question and it is more the case of whether the team and selectors can trust him Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales' quality has never been in question and it is more the case of whether the team and selectors can trust him

Eoin Morgan has praised Alex Hales as "destructive" and a "match-winner" after his latest thrilling knock in The Hundred, but says a potential England recall is a matter of "trust" and not his quality.

Hales smashed 59 off just 29 balls in Trent Rockets' dominant win over Oval Invincibles on Wednesday, reminding selectors of his power at the top of the order on a night when current opener Jason Roy (20) struggled again.

Hales has not played for England in more than three years, having tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, which then-white-ball captain Morgan said resulted in "a complete breakdown in trust".

But England men's managing director Rob Key has made it clear that Hales is now available for selection and Morgan, who retired from international cricket earlier this year and was a Sky Sports pundit for the Rockets' win, had his say on the 33-year-old's form and recall hopes.

"There's one thing about Alex, his quality has never been a question," said Morgan.

"It's whether the team would like him in the side, or captains can trust him, or the coach, or the selectors.

"Rob Key said he is available for selection, so that means he goes into a pool of players with the likes of Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Will Smeed, that sort of calibre of player.

"But there's no doubt he's extremely destructive and a match-winner."

Hales has also spoken of his desire to get back in the England fray after his off-field issues, and has been in devastating form in recent years. Hales, who averages 37 in 50-over internationals and 31 in T20Is, has been one of the most sought-after players in franchise cricket, and his innings on Wednesday included more massive sixes.

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said Hales would now get in his England team.

"I try and pick people on their ability as a cricketer really," said Nasser. "He did the crime, he served his time, forgive, move on.

"He gets in that long line that Eoin mentioned. It's a bit easier for him now because there is no Morgan, there is no (Ben) Stokes in 50-over cricket. There are a couple of opportunities.

"But obviously at the top of the order you do have Will Jacks, you do have Jason Roy, you do have Phil Salt, you do have Will Smeed.

"But you cannot tell me from what we've seen in domestic franchises around the world that Alex Hales is not a serious cricketer.

"Try and pick your best side. But they may know something else. That inner core of senior players may not want him."

Talk of Hales potentially returning to the England side comes amid a woeful run of form for Roy, who has been a mainstay at the top of the order through a hugely-successful run in international white-ball cricket.

But Roy has scored just 76 runs in six T20Is this summer and 30 across five innings for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Former England star Kevin Pietersen has backed "best player" Roy to retain his place but his struggles have seemingly opened the door for other players such as Hales, with a World Cup looming in October.

As mentioned by Morgan and Nasser, the likes of Will Jacks and Will Smeed - who have both scored centuries in The Hundred this summer - are in contention, while Phil Salt has impressed in recent squads and Dawid Malan has spoken of wanting to move up the order.

Jos Buttler will lead the England side in Australia, with all games live on Sky Sports from October 16.