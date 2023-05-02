Steve Smith: Australia batter dismisses talk of using Sussex spell as Ashes preparation

Steve Smith has shrugged off any suggestions he is using his spell with Sussex to get used to English conditions ahead of this summer's Ashes series.

The Australia batter will begin his three-game LV= County Championship spell with the club away to Worcestershire on Thursday, and is set to feature in this month's matches against Leicestershire and Glamorgan as well.

Smith averages around 60 in 16 Tests he has played in this country, and the right-hander is adamant he is not using this stint with Sussex simply as a tune-up for the five-match series against old rivals England or the preceding World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I'm just excited to play some cricket," Smith said. "Obviously I wasn't doing much back home, so I've had a few weeks off and now it's just about getting back into things.

"I've seen a lot of talk about getting used to the conditions and all those kinds of things, but you've got to remember I've played a lot of cricket in England before, so the conditions aren't new to me if that makes sense.

"I'm looking forward to the next couple of weeks and I'm looking forward to hanging out with the younger batters, and hopefully I can have some good conversations with them and help them along their journey.

"I've always wanted to play county cricket. I've played professionally 13 or 14 years and never had the opportunity."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Broad and James Anderson ask the Sky Sports Ashes AI Bot how to get Smith out!

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace is delighted to have Smith on board even for a short spell and is in no doubt the 33-year-old can have a huge impact on the younger members of the club's squad, along with their other overseas player for 2023, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

Former England assistant coach Farbrace and club chief executive Rob Andrew had no compunction about bringing Smith in with The Ashes just around the corner either.

"We both realise it's about trying to create this winning mentality and a culture within our set-up that we expect to win," Farbrace said.

"We can talk about winning all day long, but when players live those behaviours and go out and play the game in the right way and a positive way, which we want Steve and every other overseas player to do, players learn from that.

I've seen a lot of talk about getting used to the conditions and all those kinds of things, but you've got to remember I've played a lot of cricket in England before.

"I'm a big believer players learn from players, our job as coaches is to facilitate that...and I hope all of our young players are following these two around for the next three weeks getting as much information out of them as they possibly can."

Smith has already thrown himself into his time at the 1st Central County Ground, spending several hours on Monday practising with Sussex's second XI.

The former Australia captain is relishing what the summer has in store for him at both county and international level too.

"I'm just excited by this whole summer," Smith said. "It's going to be great to get some games with Sussex first, then the World Test Championship and then The Ashes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Atherton takes a closer look at Australia's Ashes squad and expects England to target an out of form David Warner

"It's going be great fun and hopefully entertaining for everyone who is watching.

"I'm just keen to play some cricket and hopefully I can have an impact for Sussex, score some runs and help them win some games of cricket."

Watch the men's and women's Ashes series live on Sky Sports Cricket in June and July, and stream on NOW TV.