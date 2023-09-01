Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook combine as England coast to 95-run win over NZ in second T20; Gus Atkinson takes four wickets on debut

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook's impressive 135-run partnership, along with Gus Atkinson's four wickets on debut, helped England cruise to a 95-run victory over New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford.

Bairstow was in perilous form, eight fours and four sixes helping him onto an outstanding 60-ball 86 alongside his fellow Yorkshireman, who scored 67.

The demand for Brook to be included in England's 50-over World Cup squad will now only grow after another stunning innings, cracking five sixes, as England set a formidable target of 199 for New Zealand.

England's provisional 50-over World Cup squad Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Jason Roy

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Gus Atkinson (4-20) also had a night to remember as he secured the best T20 figures of England bowler on debut, taking three wickets in one over to bring an end to New Zealand's flailing innings and seal another win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook reached his 50 with a stunning six into the stands!

Brilliant Bairstow and Brook lead the way with the bat

Bairstow was in red hot form, looking like the same man who starred when England came good in Manchester during the Ashes, his partnership with Brook sealing the second-highest T20 score at Emirates Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Bairstow reaches his half-century with lovely shot through the covers

Despite Will Jacks (19) and Dawid Malan (0) falling early at the hands of Tim Southee (1-48) and Mitchell Santner (1-36) as England had a slightly muted start, Bairstow stayed solid then began to motor once joined by Brook at the crease, the boundaries after the 10 over mark coming in quick succession.

Bairstow cruised to a half-century in 40 deliveries, 56 runs coming between the pair in the space of four overs to really pile the pressure on the New Zealand bowling attack, 23 coming from one Tim Southee over alone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Harry Brook smash back-to-back sixes over cover during England's innings against New Zealand

It was then Brooks' turn to seal his 50 in just 31 balls with a huge six down the ground before falling at the hands of Ish Sodhi (2-44), brief appearances from Moeen Ali (6) and Jos Buttler (13) setting a daunting target of 199 as Bairstow finished on 86 from 60 deliveries.

Atkinson leads bowling attack on debut

England's bowlers picked up where their batters had left off, Atkinson dismissing Devon Conway (2) in his first international over as Liam Livingstone took a comfortable catch, Sam Curran then striking to get rid of Finn Allen (3) with a slower ball that was chipped up to Jacks at mid-on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gus Atkinson takes a wicket in his first over of international cricket for England.

New Zealand finished the powerplay 42-2 but it was not long until another wicket fell, Brook taking an incredible catch on the boundary to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Phillips (22) off Adil Rashid's (2-18) delivery.

The tourists then tried to accelerate and punish the spin bowling of Livingstone but it was not long until he got his own back to remove Mark Chapman (15) as Brook took another catch, Brydon Carse then quickly getting Daryl Mitchell (0) to nick one behind and leave the visitors 74-5 in less than 10 overs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook takes a great catch right near the boundary rope as Glenn Phillips departs.

Jacks then got in on the wicket-taking action as all England's bowlers wanted some part in the fun, beating Santner (8) and taking out the stumps to reduce New Zealand to 88-6.

Not long after that Rashid got his second wicket, Adam Milne (2) nicking it to Moeen at slip as the visitors floundered.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A rapid Gus Atkinson yorker ends the New Zealand chase and gives England their second T20 win of the series.

Atkinson then had an over to remember as he removed the key man Tim Seifert (39) and then took out the remainder of New Zealand's tailenders Southee (8) and Lockie Ferguson (0) in the space of two deliveries.

The 95-run victory seals another big win for England against New Zealand and gives them a 2-0 advantage in the T20 series.

Bairstow: The partnership was a match-winner

Player of the Match, Jonny Bairstow...

"It was a great team performance. To post 198 and then take 10 wickets was some achievement in a T20.

"It wasn't the easiest to start but we know Old Trafford can be a great place to score runs.

"The partnership with Harry (Brook) and I ended up being a bit of a match-winner. He is playing very well."

What's next?

England

New Zealand Sunday 3rd September 2:00pm

England Women

Sri Lanka Women Saturday 2nd September 2:00pm

England's T20 international series with New Zealand continues at Edgbaston on Sunday. Build-up starts at 2pm on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 2.30pm.

England Women, meanwhile, will be aiming to wrap up a series win over Sri Lanka at Chelmsford on Saturday. The second T20 gets under way at 2.30pm with coverage starting on Sky Sports Cricket at 2pm.

England won the first game in the three-match series at Hove on Thursday - Alice Capsey smashing 51 from 27 balls and 17-year-old seamer Mahika Gaur taking a wicket on debut as the hosts triumphed by six runs on DLS.

Watch the third T20 international between England and New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on Sunday (2.30pm first ball). Stream with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.