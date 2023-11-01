Glenn Maxwell: Australia all-rounder out of England World Cup match after falling off a golf cart

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's Cricket World Cup match against England after falling off a golf cart on Monday.

Maxwell was riding on the buggy in Gujarat, when he fell off the back but head coach Andrew McDonald said on Wednesday he expects the player to make a full recovery.

Cricket Australia's concussion protocols mean that Maxwell's condition will be monitored for a few days and no one else was injured in the incident. But the right-hander will miss his country's match against England on Saturday in Ahmedabad, live on Sky Sports.

"He's doing fine, he'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol," McDonald said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Glenn Maxwell smashed a huge six to bring up his century off just 40 deliveries against Netherlands - the fastest ever at a Cricket World Cup

"I suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse than it is. I think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game.

"There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day, it was a clear-cut accident. Unfortunately, it's compromised what we are doing as a team."

Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne last November and had also missed Australia's recent tour of South Africa with an ankle issue.

Maxwell has been in superb form in the tournament and hit a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.

"There's no doubt it leaves us a fraction exposed at the back end in terms of how Glenn's been performing," McDonald added. "But Marcus Stoinis does become available, all things going well at training today."

Australia will take on Afghanistan and Bangladesh after the game against England.

Australia take on England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am Saturday, first ball 8.30am.

Stream every match of the Cricket World Cup with NOW