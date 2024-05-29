England vs Pakistan: Sophie Ecclestone breaks record for fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets as hosts clinch series win

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone broke the record for the fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets as England clinched a series win over Pakistan in the third ODI in Chelmsford.

Ecclestone reached the milestone in 64 matches to level Australian great Cathryn Fitzpatrick, but beats the record in terms of number of innings bowled (63).

Ecclestone removed Pakistan's Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu with consecutive deliveries to reach the 100 mark and find herself on a hat-trick - which Diana Baig denied her by blocking out the third delivery.

England clinched an emphatic 178-run victory shortly after, the hosts triumphing 2-0 in the three-match ODI series to go with their 3-0 whitewash win in the preceding T20s.

Heather's Knight side earlier posted 302-5 with the bat, Nat Sciver-Brunt (124no) smashing her ninth ODI ton before Pakistan were dismissed for 124 in reply.

More to follow…

