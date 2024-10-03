Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland well beaten by Bangladesh in tournament opener

Scotland slipped to a 16-run defeat to Bangladesh in their first ever Women's T20 World Cup match and the 2024 tournament opener in the searing heat of Sharjah.

Saskia Horley (3-13) picked up three wickets at the back end of the Bangladesh innings to limit them to 119-7 from their 20 overs and though Sarah Bryce anchored the chase with a fine 49 not out from 52 balls, Scotland lost regular wickets at the other end to fall short of their victory target.

Image: Scotland opener Sarah Bryce struck an unbeaten 49 from 52 deliveries in her side's defeat

It's Bangladesh's first T20 World Cup win for 10 years, spanning 16 matches, since beating Ireland when hosting the 2014 tournament. They next face Heather Knight's England on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm (first ball, 3pm).

Image: Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary top-scored for her side with 36 off 38 deliveries

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, Shathi Rani (29 off 32) and Sobhana Mostary (36 off 38) showed good intent to see the Tigers off to a positive start.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce claimed the team's first T20 World Cup wicket when picking up Murshida Khatun for 12, while spinners Olivia Bell (1-23), Katherine Fraser (1-23) and Abtaha Maqsood (0-24) bowled tidily to stem the scoring.

Fraser saw off Shathi, while a run out did for Taj Nehar four balls later, gone for a duck. A sharp stumping from Sarah Bryce ended Mostary's knock, while she would claim another late in the innings - Ritu Moni (5) falling off a far more flukey ricochet onto the stumps - as part of Horley's late haul.

Image: Saskia Horley celebrates one of her three wickets at the back end of the Bangladesh innings

Scotland were left to chase 120, but they could have been left with an even more modest target but for putting down three catches in a sloppy fielding effort.

Sarah Bryce was brilliant in carrying her bat through the innings but sadly lacked support at the other end, with sister Kathryn Bryce (11) and Ailsa Lister (11) the only other two batters into double figures as Scotland limped to defeat in sweltering conditions - failing to find the boundary for the final 54 balls of the innings.

Ritu was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, the seamer claiming 2-15 from her four overs.

What's next at Women's T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh look to build on their opening win with a tricky second match against England on Saturday, Heather Knight's side playing their first match of the tournament.

Scotland are next in action a day later when taking on the West Indies on Sunday - both matches are live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm ahead of the first ball from 3pm.

Watch every match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, concluding with the final in Dubai on Sunday October 20.