Pakistan vs England 2024: Test series to be shown live on Sky Sports throughout October

Brendon McCullum's red-ball side will be in Multan for the first two Tests of the series before heading to Rawalpindi for the final match.

The first Test runs from October 7-11, the second October 15-19, and the third October 24-28.

The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 with nine teams competing for a place in the final. England currently sit in fourth place on the table with Pakistan eighth.

"We're really excited to be returning to Pakistan for this three-match men's Test tour in October," said ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

"Our last men's Test tour of Pakistan produced some memorable matches and I'm sure fans can look forward to more exciting cricket across this forthcoming series."

England completed a historic 3-0 whitewash during their previous tour of Pakistan in 2022 where leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took a five-for on debut.

Rehan has been named in the squad for the upcoming tour alongside off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and senior bowler Jack Leach.

England's captain Ben Stokes took part in their 3-0 victory over the West Indies earlier this summer but picked up a hamstring injury ruling him out of the 2-1 Test win over Sri Lanka.

Stokes confirmed he is "on track" to recover in time to play a full role as an all-rounder in Pakistan series.

England squad to tour Pakistan Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Pakistan's red-ball side have been struggling, winning just three on their last 17 Tests with the latest defeat coming against Bangladesh, who won their series 2-0 for the first time in Rawalpindi in August 2024.

However, their Test captain Shan Masood believes they have the opportunity to turn things around against England.

"It's not acceptable for Pakistan to not win a home Test for that long and we accept the responsibility for that," Masood said speaking to the media ahead of the series.

"It's a huge opportunity for us, it's the chance to turn things around.

"The players are hurt, we're all hurt. As a cricketing nation, as people that follow cricket, whether that's the media or fans, everyone is hurt right now."

Highlights from 2022

Pakistan vs England schedule:

