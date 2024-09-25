Ben Stokes: England captain 'on track' to play in Pakistan Test series after scan on hamstring injury

England Test captain Ben Stokes is "on track" to feature in his side's three-Test series in Pakistan next month following scans on his hamstring injury.

Having missed the summer Test series against Sri Lanka, the ECB confirmed the results of Wednesday's planned scans were "positive".

Stokes suffered the injury six-and-a-half weeks ago when playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stokes was carried off injured during The Hundred with a hamstring injury

Speaking to Sky Sports during England's third ODI win over Australia at Durham, the 33-year-old all-rounder was in good spirits ahead of the scan but admitted that the prospect of him bowling in Pakistan was unlikely, even if passed fit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stokes said his rehab from his hamstring injury was going well ahead of Wednesday's scan and reflected on England's successful Test summer

"Rehab has gone really well," Stokes said on Tuesday. "Hopefully tomorrow everything gets the all clear and we can start pushing it a bit more.

"In terms of bowling, there's a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing - you use everything.

"I need to get that all right to make sure I don't do any more damage to any other parts of my body."

England's 2024 tour of Pakistan - series schedule:

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the full match schedule for the men's Test series against England in October.

First Test, Multan - October 7-11

Second Test, Multan - October 15-19

Third Test, Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out England's winning moment in Karachi as Ben Duckett thrashed Pakistan seamer Mohammad Wasim through the off-side for four

The three-Test tour begins in Multan for the first Test that will take place from October 7-11. The second Test remains in Multan following a revised plan from October 15-19.

The third Test will be in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.

The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and will be the second time the England men's team have played a Test series in Pakistan in the last two years, with England having won the last series 3-0 in December 2022.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.