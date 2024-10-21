Sky Sports' Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament with five countries represented

New Zealand were crowned Women's T20 World Cup champions 2024; South Africa and New Zealand have seven representatives in the team between them; Australia is also represented, with West Indies taking two picks
Sunday 20 October 2024 19:46, UK
Following New Zealand's triumphant victory at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, we have put together our team of the tournament.
Of course, with South Africa and New Zealand making the final and guaranteeing a new winner, the White Ferns coming out on top, they dominate the line-up with seven names between them.
Australia also have a representative, with West Indies clinching two picks.
Let's take a look...
Team: South Africa
Runs: 59no, 42, 40, 7, 42, 33
The South Africa skipper was unbelievable throughout the tournament with big scores on all but one occasion, coming away as the leading run scorer. Her consistency helped South Africa to some exceptional wins, her 42 against Australia a highlight, and when her side lost her wicket in the final, it was immediately evident that they were much worse off without her at the crease.
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 27, 20, 17, 28, 26, 32
Wickets: 1-6
The most-capped international in women's cricket, Suzie Bates is a legend of the game and in this tournament showed why. In the semi-final she starred with the ball in hand, taking the wicket of Zaida James in the one over she bowled. Then in the final, she set the tone with the bat as she raced to 32 and got her reward by finally becoming a world champion.
Team: South Africa
Runs: 18, 11, 25, 74no, 9
Anneke Bosch has to be in this team for her incredible display against Australia, her 74no the highest individual score of the tournament. With eight fours and a six, she was incredible at the crease and showed that she truly is someone that South Africa can rely on in big game circumstances.
Team: West Indies
Runs: 13, 28no, 19no, 27, 33
Wickets: 1-16, 4-22
Deandra Dottin's stats speak for themselves but what isn't shown in the numbers is her contribution in the field. In West Indies' sensational showing against England to make it into the semi-finals, she came up with two brilliant catches and a terrific run out, performing all elements of the all-rounder role that her side needed her to. Integral.
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 57no, 7, 13no, 19, 12, 6
The stalwart and leader of New Zealand who is always upfront about her team, Sophie Devine has been a powerhouse of the women's game and a powerhouse in this tournament. Her decision making for her team saw them battle through a difficult group then past West Indies to get to the final and in her last match as captain, her tactics were on point once again, using her spin attack to perfection. A perfect moment for her.
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 13, 29, 34no, 9, 7, 43
Wickets: 1-19, 4-26, 2-13, 3-14, 2-14, 3-24
The player of the match in the final and the player of the tournament, of course Amelia Kerr is in this team. She took an astounding 15 wickets during the competition, a new record, and always was the one to send big name players walking, removing Wolvaardt and Bosch in the same over in the final.
She also coupled her big-game bowling with some batting that helped her side to big scores, her performance in the final vital as they put South Africa under the pump and made them endure a record run chase.
Team: South Africa
Runs 26, 43, 13no, 8
Wickets: 1-17, 0-12, 1-10, 1-24, 0-25
Marizanne Kapp is absolutely vital in the South Africa team and always does the hard yards, playing a role with both the ball and the bat. A legend of the game, she helped steer South Africa through difficult matches to the final and was always willing to bowl the tough overs. There is a reason why her team rely on her so much.
Team: West Indies
Wickets: 0-24, 3-22, 2-25, 3-21, 2-23
Afy Fletcher came up with wickets when her side really needed them, taking 10 wickets across five different matches. In the middle overs, she made breakthroughs in the tough moments and came up with big plays, taking out Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones and Charlie Dean in West Indies' monumental win over England.
Team: New Zealand
Wickets: 2-34, 0-36, 1-19, 2-7, 3-29, 1-22
Eden Carson is a young talent but one that is going to be a star for a long time. As part of New Zealand's dangerous spin attack, she took wickets well and consistently throughout the tournament, removing the always key Kapp in the final. Her three big wickets in the semi-final were also crucial and it is very clear that she is not fazed by what playing on such a big stage brings.
Team: Australia
Wickets: 3-12, 3-3, 1-7, 1-25, 0-25
Megan Schutt came up with some incredible moments throughout the Women's T20 World Cup but her most impressive spell came when her side faced New Zealand and she came up with three wickets and went for only three runs in the 3.2 overs she bowled. Within that, she removed the ever-dangerous Kerr, turning up when her team needed her the most.
Team: South Africa
Wickets: 4-29, 1-22, 3-12, 1-11, 1-31, 2-31
Nonkululeko Mlaba has made quite the name for herself in this tournament and she has taken huge wickets throughout. Even in the final, she stopped Kerr in her tracks as she kept trying to go big. Mlaba has just shown sheer consistency and her side will be hoping it continues.