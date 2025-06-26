Jofra Archer selection ahead of second India Test a 'gamble' for England, says Nasser Hussain

Jofra Archer’s inclusion in the England squad for the second Test against India is a “gamble,” says former captain Nasser Hussain.

Archer is recalled to the England set up after a litany of injuries kept him out of the Test squad for the last four years.

He only came back to first-class cricket last Sunday when he played for Sussex and has now been selected as part of the England squad for the second Test starting on Wednesday at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports from 10am (first ball 11am).

Former England captain Hussain told Sky Sports News: "Firstly you have to say it's good news for Archer and England in that Jof must have been through so much with those [elbow and back injuries], the rehab, the pain, the mental torment of continually getting injured and making comebacks, so it's great to see him back in the squad, he hasn't played a Test match for four years.

"Fundamentally if you're an England fan you should be pleased to see Jofra Archer back in a red ball squad."

England squad for second India Test Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 2-6

But Hussain cautioned that his selection for the second Test is dangerous. "I think it's too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well - I don't know Jofra Archer's body - it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out?" he said.

"I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's.

"He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News speak to Nasser Hussain over the inclusion of Jofra Archer in the latest England squad for their second Test against India.

He explained the factors under consideration. "They could have made three decisions with him. Leave him at Sussex to play another County Championship game, I think they play Sunday at Warwickshire and then pick him for Lord's for the next Test. The problem with that is then he'll have played three games in three weeks, that Lord's Test his third having not played for four years," Hussain said.

"Another option is to pick him and play him, which they may well do at Edgbaston. Or pick him in squad, get some overs into his legs every morning, every lunchtime, every tea after play and have a look how he is.

"What is the hurry when we've waited so long? Why not wait another week just to make sure? Obviously they've got one eye on the future as well. It's not just about Edgbaston and Lord's and this series. We know what's coming up next and they would love to have Archer involved Down Under.

"Bowling fast is hard work and it is a risk. It's a risk they're willing to take and I think they have to take before the winter, they have to find out can Jofra get through maybe two of these next four Test matches."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The right call?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says Jofra Archer is one of the best in the world and will give England a great chance if he returns to face India this summer

Another former captain, David Gower thought Archer was being rushed.

Gower told Sky Sports News: "You've got to face the facts that he's been injured, he's been operated on, the elbow has been troublesome. He's played one game for Sussex and when you've had a fellow with that sort of injury history, in my book, you need to watch him or see him play three or four games maybe for Sussex and see how he's getting on to make sure that the fitness levels are where they should be, that there's no reaction to bowling 20 odd overs a day.

"There's also the adage that you don't have to change a winning side," Gower added. "I wouldn't be rushing Jofra in at this stage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain David Gower says he has sympathy for Jofra Archer, but admits he wouldn't be rushing him back into the fold for England's Test matches

England vs India Test series ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports