Vitality Blast Women: Grace Harris half-century propels Surrey to title

A rapid half-century from Grace Harris propelled Surrey to the Vitality Blast Women title with a five-wicket win over Warwickshire at The Oval.

Harris made an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls, with two sixes among her nine boundaries, as Surrey hit their target of 154 with 20 balls to spare, with Kira Chatli scoring the winning runs off Issy Wong.

Warwickshire had made 153 for nine after being put in to bat by Surrey skipper Bryony Smith, Phoebe Franklin taking two for 16 and Wong top-scored with 31 off 19 balls.

Warwickshire had been in early trouble when Alexa Stonehouse bowled Meg Austin with the second ball of the game and in the following over Davina Perrin was bowled out for a duck by Alice Capsey.

Having impressed in the Warwickshire's semi-final win over the Blaze, Wong made 31 before being dismissed by Stonehouse for her second wicket of the game.

Further trouble followed as Sterre Kalis was run out for 10. Franklin then claimed the scalp of Amu Surenkumar and Natasha Wraight swiftly followed for 23 to leave Warwickshire wobbling on 83 for six.

Image: Kira Chathli (left) and teammate Grace Harris celebrate their victory

Franklin earned her second wicket of the match by bowling Em Arlott for three and Laura Harris blasted 25 from 11 balls before falling to Danielle Gregory as the Bears tumbled to 115 for eight in the 15th over.

Skipper Georgia Davis was run out for seven, but Millie Taylor and Hannah Baker rallied in the final stages to post a more competitive score.

Warwickshire claimed an early wicket as Danni Wyatt-Hodge was caught by Hannah Baker off Arlott in the second over and Smith scored 21 before clipping the ball to Austin off Surenkumar.

Wicketkeeper Nat Wraith worked well to stump Capsey in the following over, leaving Surrey on 42 for three.

Wraith was at it again as Sophie Dunkley was dismissed for 23 as Surrey reached 79 for four at the halfway stage.

But Harris then got into her stride as the scoreboard began to get away from Warwickshire. Her first maximum came off a full-length delivery from Arlott, the second was a slog-sweep off Millie Taylor.

Paige Scholfield made only seven off as many balls before being caught at midwicket by Perrin off Arlott to fall as the fifth wicket, but by then Surrey had moved on to 123 and the game was only heading in one direction.

