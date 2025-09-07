England's Jacob Bethell admits he should have played more cricket this summer after lack of Test chances

Jacob Bethell believes he should have played more cricket this summer after finding Test opportunities with England hard to come by.

Bethell was only selected for the fifth and final Test of the series against India and scored single figures in both innings of the defeat at The Kia Oval which ensured the series was drawn.

The lack of involvement for Bethell - who hit fifties in each of the three winter Tests against New Zealand as England won that series 2-1 - has been a key talking point during the summer and was amplified when he scored 58 off 40 balls in the second ODI against South Africa.

The player himself says he has attempted to remain focused amid such speculation but concedes he should have played more cricket around the India series.

"There has been a bit of noise [about me not playing enough] but I don't really listen to it that much," he said.

"If I'm honest I should have played slightly more when I wasn't playing in the Tests but that is something I will take and learn from.

"Now I am looking to what I have ahead of me so that gap where I didn't play might be nice for me."

Bethell: Playing for England a dream come true

Despite not being given much of an opportunity to make his mark in red-ball cricket, Bethell has featured strongly for England's limited-overs side and has positive reflections on the summer overall.

"I have really enjoyed [this summer]," he said. "The West Indies ODI series earlier in the summer was a whitewash and that was great.

"I didn't play much in the India Test series but I was around the group for a lot of it and to watch a high-octane Test series was unbelievable.

"I got my chance in the last Test and unfortunately couldn't put in a performance, but playing for England is a dream come true and hopefully I can do it for a long time to come."

'This will be a lesson for Bethell'

Former England white-ball captain turned Sky Sports pundit Eoin Morgan said of Bethell's lack of playing time this summer: "He has had a say on the amount of cricket he has played but the final decision falls with [England managing director] Rob Key and [head coach] Brendon McCullum.

"When players are so young you have to take a lot of the players' own decision into account - they have to own their own game.

"I have no doubt this will be a lesson for Bethell and that moving forward he will not only look at what tours he is going on but take more responsibility for his own career and performance.

"I think one of his biggest attributes is that he is incredibly open and willing to grow. There is clearly one ear listening to what is going on.

"When I see him with bat and ball in hand or hear him speak he is so hungry to learn. You can have all the talent in the world but if you are not willing to learn you probably won't be around for very long."