England vs South Africa: Jacob Bethell demonstrates 'rare gift' with blistering ODI innings after difficult summer

"He has a rare gift of taking games away from opponents. He can play innings not many players can."

Jacob Bethell's 58 off 40 balls did not ultimately prove the match-winning knock it threatened to be at one stage of England's chase of 331 in the second ODI against South Africa at Lord's, but the words of Sky Sports' Nick Knight still ring true.

Veterans Joe Root and Jos Buttler top-scored with 61 apiece as the hosts fell five runs short, but it was England's future destroyer-in-chief who arguably played the more eye-catching knock.

Buttler, as well as new skipper Harry Brook, were actually bumped down the order to make way for the 21-year-old Bethell with England 66-2 in the 13th over, fresh from an abject batting display in the series-opening drubbing at Headingley in which they didn't even bat out half their overs.

Bethell's promotion was a risk, but it was one that was rewarded handsomely as the precocious left-hander tonked five boundaries and three sixes in a blistering innings that wrestled momentum back in England's favour.

It was almost the perfect scenario for Bethell, given the freedom and licence to tee off to try and play himself into some form, rather than be burdened with the responsibility of seeing England over the line in his usual role at No 6.

'Bethell has a higher ceiling than others - that's why England back him'

"He came out and just played aggressively from the off," Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said of Bethell on commentary. Maybe there's some frustration coming out in this. Obviously for the lack of runs, but also for the lack of opportunities."

Knight, meanwhile, added: "It is an extraordinary innings from a player desperately short of runs and form. He has a higher ceiling than others and that's why England are backing him."

The management of Bethell has been a much-debated topic ever since he so impressed on his debut Test tour of New Zealand over the winter.

Bethell hit fifties in each of the three Test matches as England won the series 2-1, but he lost his place in the side due to a combination of Jamie Smith returning - having missed New Zealand while on paternity leave - and opting to remain at the IPL rather than return for the Zimbabwe Test to start the summer.

Not only did that decision put a target on Bethell's back for criticism, but it has left him lacking in cricket, with the youngster playing in only one first-class match this term before being brought back for the series-decider against India at The Oval - in which he scored only 11 runs across two scratchy innings.

The Hundred didn't improve things a great deal for Bethell as he registered five single-figure scores across his eight appearances for Birmingham Phoenix, seeing him still lacking in meaningful time out in the middle coming into the ODI series.

Bethell's promotion to No 4 at Lord's afforded him that, but he also had to grasp it - and that he did, towing the line between risk and reward near perfectly as he took down South Africa's spinners, in particular.

How Bethell thumped South Africa's bowling attack

Bethell signalled his intent with a first maximum slog-swept into the stands off Aiden Markram, hitting the part-time off-spinner out of the attack with 14 tonked off his next.

Image: Bethell's innings against South Africa featured eight boundaries (three sixes and five fours) with the youngster brutal against spin

Keshav Maharaj, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, was not spared the same punishment as Bethell hammered 18 in four balls off the left-arm spinner, before bringing up a 28-ball half century in the next over.

It was a stunning display of hitting from Bethell, giving nod once more to the youngster's immense talents that former England batter Ravi Bopara witnessed first hand.

"I first got to see Bethell in a T20 game against Birmingham Bears and he smacked us all over the place. I thought, 'who is this kid?'" Bopara said as the 40-year-old followed up his match-winning ton for Northants in their Vitality Blast quarter-final with a trip into the Sky Sports commentary box at Lord's.

"He scored fifty off about 17 balls and most of his shots were over the leg-side. He was picking up low full tosses and missed yorkers with clean striking I hadn't seen for a long time.

Image: More first-class cricket for Warwickshire could speed up Bethell's development

"He has been fast-tracked [for England] and is only going to get better. There is a lot of potential and he has a lovely attitude.

"I feel for him that he hasn't played much cricket this summer and I do feel playing four-day cricket for Warwickshire will help him develop.

"It is hard as a youngster to know what you need to do to get better. Sometimes you need that helping hand from a trusted coach or a mate."

Bethell certainly gave England a helping hand at Lord's and the fact he has plenty to still develop is exciting for the future. We should see much, more more of this player and his "rare gift".

