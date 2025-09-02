England suffer seven-wicket drubbing by South Africa as Harry Brook's side are bowled out for 131 inside 25 overs

England slumped to a seven-wicket drubbing by South Africa at Headingley in the first one-day international of their three-match series, the hosts bowled out for just 131.

Harry Brook's side suffered an almighty batting collapse of 8-49 to be bundled out in 24.3 overs, with South Africa taking just 20.5 themselves to knock off the required runs.

Twenty-two-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker, on debut, was smashed for 76 runs in his first seven overs in international cricket, with Aiden Markram (86 off 54 balls) teeing off at the top of the order to race to a 23-ball half-century.

Jofra Archer could, and perhaps should, have picked up Ryan Rickelton (31no off 59) for a duck in his opening over, with a nick to slip deemed to have bounced into Joe Root's hands before an lbw shout next ball, which would have been given out by DRS, was not reviewed.

Brydon Carse was also denied the wicket of Markram on 51, caught at mid-on off a free hit, to add to England's woes, before the Proteas opener was finally pouched by Jamie Smith at cover - a terrific, diving catch - off Adil Rashid (3-26).

In a rather bizarre conclusion to the contest, with only one run required, Rashid then found himself on a hat-trick as he added Temba Bavuma (6) and Tristan Stubbs (0) off consecutive deliveries.

England vs South Africa, first ODI England 131 all out in 24.3 overs: Jamie Smith (54 off 48 balls); Keshav Maharaj (4-22), Wiaan Mulder (3-33) South Africa 137-3 in 20.5 overs: Aiden Markram (86 off 55 balls), Ryan Rickelton (31no off 59); Adil Rashid (3-26)

England suffer almighty batting collapse in Leeds

The damage had long since been done though, due to England's limp batting display after being inserted at the toss by the visitors.

The out-of-form Ben Duckett (5) departed early, while Root (14) fell to a sensational diving grab by Rickelton behind the stumps, but a fine fifty at the other end from Smith (54 off 48) appeared to have the hosts well-placed at 82-2, only for the innings to then unravel in spectacular style.

Brook's dismissal to end the 14th over - run out for 12 after a mix-up with Smith - triggered the collapse, with Smith next to go, holing out to fine leg almost immediately after bringing up his second ODI half century with a 10th four crunched to the boundary.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-22) cleaned up Jacob Bethell (1) and Will Jacks (7) with minimal fuss, before Wiaan Mulder (3-33), who had claimed the key wicket of Smith, added Jos Buttler (15) and Archer (0) off back-to-back balls.

Rashid survived the hat-trick delivery but England didn't hang around long after, Maharaj also taking two in two to end the innings - Rashid (9), and Baker (0) out first ball to round off his horror debut.

Baker given tough introduction to international cricket

England's paltry total was never likely to be enough, especially in the face of some fearsome hitting from Markram, who smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes in his devastating innings.

Baker's opening over in international cricket went for 14, with Markram clubbing a couple of sixes off his next that cost 20.

Brook kept faith with his young quick, who so impressed for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, but Rickelton was next to cash in, picking up a pair of boundaries in Baker's third over, while Markram again took apart his fourth, reaching his rapid fifty off the final ball of a chastening first four-over spell which cost 56.

Baker would return for a tidier second spell costing 20 from three overs, though a maiden ODI wicket would elude him.

Markram perished late on when looking to up the ante again once more in pursuit of a century, while captain Bavuma and Stubbs gifted Rashid a couple more, before Dewald Brevis signed off South Africa's victory in style with a six - the whole match lasting little more than 45 combined overs.

England must now quickly lick their wounds and put in a much-improved display in Thursday's second ODI at Lord's in the hope of keeping the series alive for the final match in Southampton on Sunday.

Brook: England need to move on quickly

England captain Harry Brook:

"'[The batting] wasn't ideal. It wasn't a great start to the series. It was just one of those bad days and we have to move on as quickly as possible.

"Everyone will hold their hands up and say they had a bad day, apart from [Smith] who batted really nicely. We just couldn't get a partnership together.

"I thought we bowled nicely. Baker got a bit of tap at the start but the way we kept trucking in and giving 100 per cent was great to see. That's what we ask from bowlers.

"We almost used it as a practice session late on with the game dead so it was good to see lads showing their skills."

'England played some horrendous shots'

Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher:

"This pitch was a belter, and England were flying - scoring at seven an over after the first five or six.

"The extraordinary, and frankly worrying, thing about England's one-day batting is their lack of an absorption gear. They struggle to soak up pressure and build partnerships, which is fundamental to playing the format properly.

"They've got the firepower to dismantle any attack in the final 15-20 overs, but they were all out before the 25th!

"South Africa were very good - but not that good. England played some horrendous shots and failed to post a total their bowlers could even begin to defend."

Athers: England were caught napping

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton:

"I don't think England were reckless with the bat - and there were no warning signs in the powerplay of what was to come.

"Tempo is a big thing in in 50-over cricket and you have to find a cruising speed - you can't go hell for leather like in a T20 or The Hundred or dawdle like you can in Tests.

"England started well but then the collapse was alarming and I think they were caught napping after very little preparation

"They need to get with it now."

