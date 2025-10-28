Sophie Ecclestone: England optimistic spinner will be fit to play in Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final vs South Africa

England are optimistic left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will be available for their Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday.

The world's top-ranked ODI bowler landed awkwardly on her left shoulder as she tried to stop a boundary from just the second ball of England's win over New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday.

After leaving the field for treatment, Ecclestone returned and came on to bowl but, despite taking a wicket, she sent down just four deliveries in Visakhapatnam before withdrawing herself from the attack.

Following an assessment, it has been determined she has a slight injury to her sternoclavicular joint, which is at the inner end of the collarbone and connects to the breastbone at the base of the neck.

With just three days in between games, Ecclestone was a major doubt to take on South Africa, but it is understood England are increasingly upbeat about her being fit to play in Guwahati, live on Sky Sports.

"Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone's left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone," an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said.

"She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday's ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa."

Ecclestone is England's joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, having claimed a dozen dismissals at an average of 15.33. Fellow slow left-armer Linsey Smith has also claimed 12 wickets.

India's World Cup hopes dented as Rawal ruled out

India's hopes of winning a first Women's Cricket World Cup title have been dented after opening batter Pratika Rawal was ruled out of their semi-final against Australia due to injury.

Rawal injured her ankle attempting to save a boundary in India's last group-stage game on Sunday, which ended in a washout against Bangladesh.

"Tough to sit out due to injury, but my heart is with the team," Rawal said in a social media post.

Rawal has made important contributions for India, including hitting a century against New Zealand in the group stage.

The tournament hosts are gunning for their first World Cup title. They finished fourth in the group stage and will face Australia on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

