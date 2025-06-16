Women's World Cup 2025: England handed South Africa opener as fixtures released for tournament in India and Sri Lanka
Co-hosts Sri Lanka to host Pakistan's games amid ongoing tensions with India; Final scheduled to take place in Bengaluru but will be switched to Colombo if Pakistan qualify; watch England's ODI and T20 series against India live on Sky Sports this summer
Monday 16 June 2025 17:07, UK
England will get their 2025 Women's World Cup campaign under way against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council has announced.
The eight-team, 50-over tournament, which will be staged in India and Sri Lanka, is set to be the first under England's new leadership axis of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards.
Australia are the defending champions after beating England in the 2022 final in Christchurch and the Ashes rivals will each play their sixth of seven group stage matches on October 22 in Indore.
- England women's cricket results and fixtures 2025 📋
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺📱
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
A round-robin format runs from September 30 until October 26, with the semi-finals to be held on October 29 and 30 and the final on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.
Where the showpiece is staged is predicated on whether Pakistan are involved. India were supposed to be sole hosts but it was confirmed earlier this month Sri Lanka would stage all of Pakistan's games.
This was after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the men's Champions Trophy earlier this year, prompting the ICC to use neutral venues for competitions hosted by either nation.
2025 Women's World Cup fixtures
Tuesday September 30: India v Sri Lanka - Bengaluru
Wednesday October 1: Australia v New Zealand - Indore
Thursday October 2: Bangladesh v Pakistan - Colombo
Friday October 3: England v South Africa - Bengaluru
Saturday October 4: Australia v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Sunday October 5: India v Pakistan - Colombo
Monday October 6: New Zealand v South Africa - Indore
Tuesday October 7: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati
Wednesday October 8: Australia v Pakistan - Colombo
Thursday October 9: India v South Africa - Vizag
Friday October 10: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Vizag
Saturday October 11: England v Sri Lanka - Guwahati
Sunday October 12: India v Australia - Vizag
Monday October 13: South Africa v Bangladesh - Vizag
Tuesday October 14: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Wednesday October 15: England v Pakistan - Colombo
Thursday October 16: Australia v Bangladesh - Vizag
Friday October 17: South Africa v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Saturday October 18: New Zealand v Pakistan - Colombo
Sunday October 19: India v England - Indore
Monday October 20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Colombo
Tuesday October 21: South Africa v Pakistan - Colombo
Wednesday October 22: Australia v England - Indore
Thursday October 23: India v New Zealand - Guwahati
Friday October 24: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Saturday October 25: Australia v Sri Lanka - Indore
Sunday October 26: England v New Zealand - Guwahati
Sunday October 26: India v Bangladesh - Bengaluru
Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo
Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 - Bengaluru
Sunday November 2: Final - Colombo/Bengaluru
T20 international series at home to India (June-July)
- First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London
- Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham
One-day international series at home to India (July)
- First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's, London
- Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
Watch England's first T20 international against India live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on June 28 - Stream cricket with NOW