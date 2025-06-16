Women's World Cup 2025: England handed South Africa opener as fixtures released for tournament in India and Sri Lanka

England will get their 2025 Women's World Cup campaign under way against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council has announced.

The eight-team, 50-over tournament, which will be staged in India and Sri Lanka, is set to be the first under England's new leadership axis of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Australia are the defending champions after beating England in the 2022 final in Christchurch and the Ashes rivals will each play their sixth of seven group stage matches on October 22 in Indore.

A round-robin format runs from September 30 until October 26, with the semi-finals to be held on October 29 and 30 and the final on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

Where the showpiece is staged is predicated on whether Pakistan are involved. India were supposed to be sole hosts but it was confirmed earlier this month Sri Lanka would stage all of Pakistan's games.

This was after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the men's Champions Trophy earlier this year, prompting the ICC to use neutral venues for competitions hosted by either nation.

2025 Women's World Cup fixtures

Tuesday September 30: India v Sri Lanka - Bengaluru

Wednesday October 1: Australia v New Zealand - Indore

Thursday October 2: Bangladesh v Pakistan - Colombo

Friday October 3: England v South Africa - Bengaluru

Saturday October 4: Australia v Sri Lanka - Colombo

Sunday October 5: India v Pakistan - Colombo

Monday October 6: New Zealand v South Africa - Indore

Tuesday October 7: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati

Wednesday October 8: Australia v Pakistan - Colombo

Thursday October 9: India v South Africa - Vizag

Friday October 10: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Vizag

Saturday October 11: England v Sri Lanka - Guwahati

Sunday October 12: India v Australia - Vizag

Monday October 13: South Africa v Bangladesh - Vizag

Tuesday October 14: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Colombo

Wednesday October 15: England v Pakistan - Colombo

Thursday October 16: Australia v Bangladesh - Vizag

Friday October 17: South Africa v Sri Lanka - Colombo

Saturday October 18: New Zealand v Pakistan - Colombo

Sunday October 19: India v England - Indore

Monday October 20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Colombo

Tuesday October 21: South Africa v Pakistan - Colombo

Wednesday October 22: Australia v England - Indore

Thursday October 23: India v New Zealand - Guwahati

Friday October 24: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Colombo

Saturday October 25: Australia v Sri Lanka - Indore

Sunday October 26: England v New Zealand - Guwahati

Sunday October 26: India v Bangladesh - Bengaluru

Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo

Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 - Bengaluru

Sunday November 2: Final - Colombo/Bengaluru

T20 international series at home to India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

One-day international series at home to India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's, London

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's, London Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

