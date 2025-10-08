Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia rally from 76-7 to record comprehensive 107-run victory over Pakistan

Beth Mooney's stunning century helped Australia bounce back from a top-order collapse to beat Pakistan by 107 runs and claim their second victory at the Cricket World Cup.

Australia were 55-3 when Mooney came to the crease and she watched on as Pakistan spin trio of Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim and Sadiq Iqbal continued to wreak havoc, reducing the defending champions to 76-7 inside 22 overs in Colombo.

But a blistering 109 off 114 balls from Mooney - her fifth ODI century - and 51 off 49 balls from No 10 batter Alana King inspired a remarkable Australian fightback that saw them recover to 221-9 in 50 overs.

Pakistan's response was not allowed to get off the ground as seamers Kim Garth (3-14) and Megan Schutt (2-25) ripped through the top order inside the powerplay before they were bowled out for 114 in 36.3 overs.

Australia, who beat New Zealand before Saturday's game with Sri Lanka was washed out, move top of the Cricket World Cup standings with five points after three matches, while winless Pakistan remain rock bottom.

Mooney inspires awesome Australia fightback

Image: Alana King celebrates her fifty in her decisive 106-run 10th-wicket stand with Mooney

Earlier, Australia's top-order capitulated against three Pakistan spinners, who picked up 6-98 off their combined 30 overs, after skipper Fatima Sana had won the toss and elected to field.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal found the turn from the word go once Sana introduced the spinners as early as the fifth over.

Captain Alyssa Healy (20) struck three boundaries but flicked Iqbal straight to midwicket in the spinner's second over and Sana followed it up by taking a well judged catch of Phoebe Litchfield's (10) expansive shot of her own bowling.

Sandhu struck with her fifth delivery when she deceived Ellyse Perry (5) and got her stumped and then the spinner slipped one past between the bat and pad of Annabel Sutherland to hit the stumps as Australia slipped to 59-4 in the 15th over.

Image: Kim Garth took 3-14 as Pakistan's batting woes continued against Australian pace

Off-spinner Shamim, who remained boundary-less in her 10 overs, continued to squeeze Australia when Ash Gardner, centurion against New Zealand, chipped an easy catch to midwicket and Diana Baig took a smart diving catch of Tahila McGrath to leave Australia in all sorts of trouble at 75-6.

Australia were in danger of getting bowled out for its lowest ODI total against Pakistan but Mooney and King stood tall and raised a masterful century stand.

Mooney, who hit 11 fours, and King rotated strike frequently and waited patiently to see off the threat of Pakistan spinners before cutting lose against the pace of Sana and Baig in the death overs as the final four overs fetched 53 runs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mooney: Century ranks high

Player of the Match, Australia's Beth Mooney (109 off 114 balls): "That [century] ranks high. We were in a tricky situation when I was batting at the end, but I got a couple of partnerships going.

"We lost wickets in clumps through the middle but if you are really committed to a certain style or method, that ended up working.

"Pakistan's bowlers bowled really well, spun the ball, some didn't turn, so we had to really grind for that one."

'One of Mooney's greatest innings'

Australia captain Alyssa Healy: "That's one of the best innings I've seen Mooney play, and I've seen her bat a lot. That's hands down one of the best innings.

"Thanks to her we got ourselves on the board. We'd have taken 150 and tried to defend that, so to get up over 200 was a huge effort from her at King at the back end."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Pakistan energy went down'

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan: "We were on top in the first 20 overs, after that Mooney played well. The way she played was awesome to watch.

"But our energy went down. We need to improve on our energy. If you are on top, you need to remain on top until the last ball. We need our energy from 20 overs for the whole game."

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream contract-free with NOW.