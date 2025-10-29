Women's Cricket World Cup: England thrashed by South Africa in semi-final after Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp impress

England suffered a semi-final exit at the Women's Cricket World Cup after Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa to a 125-run victory in Guwahati.

Wolvaardt smashed 169 from 143 deliveries, the highest-ever score by a South African at a Women's World Cup, to help the Proteas - who lost the toss - recover from 202-6 to post a commanding 319-7 from their 50 overs.

Kapp added a quickfire 42 before making the dream start with the ball, removing Amy Jones and Heather Knight in a double-wicket maiden, before Tammy Beaumont also departed without scoring as England slumped to 1-3 after just seven balls of their chase.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) led the fightback and put on a 107-run stand with Alice Capsey (50), who fell immediately after completing her half-century, but Kapp returned to remove England's captain and spark another flurry of wickets.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (34) and Linsey Smith (27) offered late cameos ahead of England being eventually dismissed for 194 in the 43rd over, as South Africa progressed to a meeting against either Australia or India in Sunday's final.

How South Africa stormed to World Cup final

South Africa were skittled for 69 when the sides met in the group stage but surpassed that total inside 13 overs, with Wolvaardt reaching her fourth consecutive World Cup half-century from just 52 deliveries as part of a strong opening stand with Tazmin Brits.

The pair's partnership ended when Brits (45) was bowled looking to reverse sweep Ecclestone (4-44), who overcame a shoulder injury to feature for an unchanged England, with Anneke Bosch - brought in as an extra batter - bowled in the same over without scoring.

Sune Luus' attempted pull at Sciver-Brunt in the next over saw her bowled to leave South Africa 119-3, with Marizanne Kapp adding 42 from 33 deliveries until she was caught by Dean trying to heave Ecclestone down the ground.

Sinalo Jafta (1) was bowled by Lauren Bell, with Wolvaardt completing her maiden World Cup century the over before Dercksen (4) was bowled trying to reverse sweep Ecclestone.

Sensational acceleration from Wolvaardt saw her fire Linsey Smith for four consecutive boundaries, with her incredible innings ended when she picked out Capsey at long-on, while late cameos from Chloe Tryon (33 from 26) and Nadine de Klerk (11 from six) set England a record target to chase.

Kapp (5-20) sent South Africa into dreamland by bowling Jones and Knight without scoring, with Tammy Beaumont edging Ayabonga Khaka behind to leave England three down after just seven deliveries.

Capsey was dropped by Shangase at long-on when on 28 and Sciver-Brunt narrowly avoid being run out in the same delivery, with the England pair surviving the scare to pass 100 and complete their half-centuries in the 22nd over.

That same Luus over saw Capsey try to heave down the ground and find De Klerk at mid-off, with England's hopes fading further when Sciver-Brunt edged Kapp behind to leave them 138-5.

Kapp removed Sophia Dunkley (2) and Charlie Dean (0) in successive deliveries to become the leading wicket-taker of this year's World Cup, with Mlaba sending England eight down when Ecclestone (2) was caught by Dercksen in the deep.

Wyatt-Hodge's innings ended when she picked out Tumi Sekhukhune in the deep and Smith was the last wicket to fall, both falling to De Klerk, as South Africa booked their spot in the final for the first time in their history.

Sciver-Brunt salutes 'incredible' South Africa

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt speaking on Sky Sports Cricket:

"What an incredible two innings from South Africa. We weren't at our best today and to beat the best team you have to put a whole game together. We didn't do that today. We're hugely disappointed, it will take time to sink in.

"During the powerplay and afterwards [of South Africa's innings], we were pretty happy with the control we had and knew with a wicket at one end and we'd be able to make some inroads, but they got another partnership together."

England head coach Charlotte Edwards, speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"I think two players performed really well on the big stage, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt, and when someone gets a five-for and 169, you're not going to be on the winning side too many times.

"Wolvaardt's innings was outstanding, and Kapp's spell of bowling...she always steps up. The players put everything into today and it wasn't to be for us. There are things to think about after this but credit to South Africa."

Player of the Match, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt:

"Still feels a bit unreal (scoring 169). It's one of the things you dream about as a kid, scoring a 100 in a World Cup knock-out game. Very special day and I'm so glad we won in the end.

"We knew the start would be crucial. Taz [Brits] and I have been strong up the order and, when we bat well up top, it feeds off to the rest of the line-up. Really nice we got to a big score because it was a flat wicket in the end."

What's next?

The other Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final takes place on Thursday, with Australia facing co-hosts India in Navi Mumbai (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am, first ball at 9.30am).

The winner then faces South Africa in Sunday's final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am (first ball 9.30am).