Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa edge past Bangladesh in nail-biter as Nadine de Klerk stars with bat again

South Africa's Women's World Cup resurgence continued as they beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a nail-biter - with Nadine de Klerk hitting the winning six for the second match in a row.

De Klerk had sealed a remarkable comeback victory over co-hosts India on Thursday by capping an innings of 84 not out from 54 balls with the game-clinching maximum.

The all-rounder (37no off 29) was at it again on Monday, thumping the Proteas - who had been reeling on 78-5 in a chase of 233 in Vizag - to their target with three balls remaining after being dropped in the 49th over by Shorna Akter with nine runs required.

Score summary - South Africa vs Bangladesh Bangladesh 232-6 from 50 overs: Shorna Akter (51no off 35 balls), Sharmin Akter Supta (50 of 77); Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-42) South Africa 235-7 from 49.3 overs: Chloe Tryon (62 off 69 balls), Marizanne Kapp (56 off 71); Nadine de Klerk (37no off 29); Nahida Akter (2-44)

Bangladesh were also left to rue dropping Chloe Tryon (62 off 69) on 46, with the ball running away for four on that occasion before Tryon swept a six and cracked a four in a 16-run over that cut her team's ask to 37 from 36 deliveries.

Tryon's run out in the 45th over with 35 runs needed kept Bangladesh believing but South Africa eventually came through to make it three wins in a row - they have also beaten New Zealand - since being demolished for 69 in a 10-wicket drubbing by England.

Image: Shorna Akter, 18, hit a thrilling half-century in vain for Bangladesh

South Africa win but Shorna stars for Bangladesh

Shorna's crucial drop of De Klerk was harsh on the 18-year-old after her dizzying 51 not out from 35 balls late in the Tigresses' innings had propelled them to 232-6.

Bangladesh have lost three straight after an opening success against Pakistan, yet impressed in parts against New Zealand and England and will feel this defeat to South Africa is one that got away.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt's run out for 31 in the 15th over, after an awful mix-up with Anneke Bosch (28), triggered a collapse of 4-20 from 58-1, before Marizanne Kapp (56 off 71) and Tryon rebuilt with a sixth-wicket stand of 85.

Image: South Africa's Chole Tryon hit 62 in her side's win, after being dropped on 46

Earlier, Bangladesh scored slowly with the bat, going at under four an over, until Shorna ignited and 57 runs came from the final five overs.

Shorna - whose fifty followed a sedate half-century from Sharmin Akter Supa (50 off 77) - clubbed three sixes and as many fours.

Bangladesh then dismissed Tazmin Brits (0) in the second over of the chase - the South Africa opener caught and bowled by Nahida Akter (2-44) - before the game twisted and turned ahead of a gripping finale.

