Women's Cricket World Cup: India beat South Africa by 52 runs in epic final as Deepti Sharma stars for hosts in Navi Mumbai

India have won the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time after a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa in a rain-delayed final in Navi Mumbai.

Shafali Verma top-scored for India with 87 off 78 balls and put on a 104-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, while Deepti Sharma added 58 late in the innings, as they posted 298-7 after losing the toss and being made to bat at the DY Patil Stadium.

South Africa slipped to 148-5 in reply after part-time bowler Verma claimed two wickets and Sharma (5-39) removed Sinalo Jafta (16), only for captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) to post her second successive ODI century and push the Proteas closer to their victory target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India removed Tazmin Brits after Amanjot Kaur produced a stunning run-out

Deepti also bowled Annerie Dercksen (35) to end a 61-run sixth-wicket stand, before claiming the key wicket of Wolvaardt - via a juggling Amanjot Kaur catch - and Chloe Tryon (nine) in her next frantic over to move momentum back India's way.

She then capped off her player-of-the-match display by running out Ayabonga Khaka (one) and by dismissing Nadine de Klerk (18), leaving South Africa dismissed for 246 in the 46th over and India celebrating a historic victory.

How India made history with World Cup victory

A positive start from India - after play was delayed by two hours due to rain - saw the co-hosts race to 50 inside the first seven overs and put on a 104-run first wicket stand, which ended when Smriti Mandhana (45) edged Tryon behind to Jafta.

Verma was dropped on 56 by Anneke Bosch at deep mid-wicket, as India looked set to post a huge total, but was caught by Sune Luus off Khaka to start a mid-innings stutter that saw them slip from 166-1 to 245-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smriti Mandhana was the first to fall for India after an encouraging start to their innings

Khaka also removed Jemimah Rodrigues (24) after a sharp low catch from Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba, with Amanjot Kaur (12) caught and bowled by De Klerk as South Africa battled back.

Sharma steadied the innings with a run-a-ball 58, adding 47 with Richa Ghosh (34) for the sixth wicket, before being run out on the final delivery as India posted the second-highest total in a World Cup final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa dropped Verma and Sharma during India's innings, helping them post a big total on home soil

South Africa threaten famous chase before falling short

South Africa accelerated after a cautious start to their chase and reached 51 without loss when Tazmin Brits (23) was run out by a direct hit from Kaur, with Bosch trapped lbw by Shree Charani - without scoring - soon after.

Wolvaardt passed Alyssa Healy's record of most runs in a single World Cup and completed her half-century with back-to-back boundaries, before India claimed two quick wickets when Luus chipped back to Verma and Kapp edged the 21-year-old behind in the next over.

Jafta almost run out Wolvaardt chasing a quick single but was dismissed herself in the same Sharma over, picking out Yadav at short mid-wicket, but Dercksen and Wolvaardt pushed South Africa passed 200 and set up a thrilling finish.

Sharma dismissed Dercksen with a stunning yorker in the same over Wolvaardt completed her brilliant century, where she became just the second player to post a hundred in the semi-final and final of a World Cup.

Amanjot needed multiple attempts to keep hold of Wolvaardt's hack towards deep midwicket and put South Africa seven down, with Tryon trapped lbw in the same over - on umpire's call - and Khaka run out trying to take a quick single soon after.

Sharma secured India's victory by taking her fifth wicket when De Klerk scooped the ball to captain Kaur, around midnight local time, with India becoming just the fourth nation to ever win the Women's Cricket World Cup.

More to follow...