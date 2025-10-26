Sophie Ecclestone injures shoulder as England beat New Zealand ahead of Women's World Cup semi-finals

Sophie Ecclestone suffered an injury scare ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals as England ended their league campaign with an eight-wicket win over New Zealand following an erratic bowling display and clinical batting performance.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone jarred her bowling shoulder trying to prevent a boundary in the opening over of Sunday's fixture in Vizag and soon left the field for assessment.

The 26-year-old returned to the park and even came on to bowl the 23rd over, only to head off again as soon as she had Brooke Halliday (4) caught at deep midwicket from her fourth legal delivery in New Zealand's total of 168 all out in 38.2 overs.

Score summary - England vs New Zealand, Women's Cricket World Cup, Vizag New Zealand 168 all out in 38.2 overs: Georgia Plimmer (43 off 57 balls), Melie Kerr (35 off 43); Linsey Smith (3-30), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-31), Alice Capsey (2-34) England 172-2 in 29.2 overs: Amy Jones (86no off 92 balls), Tammy Beaumont (40 off 38), Heather Knight (33 off 40), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (2no); Lea Tahuhu (1-9), Sophie Devine (1-20)

Ecclestone was not seen again in the innings, leaving England sweating on her fitness ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against South Africa in Guwahati, live on Sky Sports Cricket (9.30am UK).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt had no further update on Ecclestone's condition but said her absence was "precautionary".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Sophie Ecclestone dismissed New Zealand's Brooke Halliday before immediately leaving the field due to the shoulder injury she had sustained earlier in the game

Amy Jones (86no off 92 balls) and Tammy Beaumont (40) shared their highest opening stand of the tournament - 75 from 89 balls - before Jones and Heather Knight (33 off 40) added 83 in partnership as England eased to their target with 125 deliveries to spare, bouncing back from defeat to Australia last time out.

The win also saw England snatch second spot from South Africa, meaning Sciver-Brunt's side will advance to the final against either Australia or India if their semi-final is washed out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was dismissed for 23, took the wicket of Heather Knight and received a guard of honour as she brought her ODI career to a close

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (2no) replaced the out-of-nick Emma Lamb for England and came out to bat at No 4 with 11 runs required after Kiwi captain Sophie Devine (1-20) pinned Knight lbw to take a 111th ODI wicket in her 159th and final match before retiring from the format.

Jones, who now has two half-centuries across her last three innings, sealed victory with back-to-back fours off Devine, whose New Zealand team won just one of their seven games at the World Cup - against Bangladesh - around four losses and two rain-offs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amy Jones struck New Zealand seamer Rosemary Mair for three fours in a row during the 26th over of the run chase

England beat New Zealand after early struggles with the ball

New Zealand squandered a good start after Devine had elected to bat, with the White Ferns reaching 89-1 in the 19th over before Melie Kerr (35) and Georgia Plimmer (43) fell to successive deliveries.

New Zealand had earlier taken 17 runs across four balls from Linsey Smith (3-30) as the England spinner conceded four consecutive boundaries while bowling to Kerr, including one off a dreadful full-toss no-ball that reached the batter above waist height.

England's bowling was loose early on - even the first wicket of Suzie Bates (10), caught at mid-off by substitute fielder Lamb, came off a Smith full toss - but they did tighten up as the innings progressed.

Image: England spinner Linsey Smith now has 12 wickets at this World Cup, the same number as team-mate Ecclestone

New Zealand faded once Kerr chipped Alice Capsey down the ground - Charlie Dean with the catch in her 100th England appearance - and Plimmer was then pinned lbw by Dean one ball later.

There were a raft of soft dismissals, including Maddy Green pouched off a Capsey full toss, although it took a great piece of cricket to remove Devine for 23; England wicketkeeper Jones with a smart catch after Devine snicked a Sciver-Brunt off-cutter.

England will want a sharper all-round display - and a fully-fit Ecclestone - when they face a South Africa side they bundled out for 69 in Guwahati en route to a 10-wicket win in their first game of the tournament on October 3.

Jones: England 'hugely excited' for semi-finals

Image: England's Jones hit 11 fours and one six in her knock of 86 not out

Player of the Match, England opener Amy Jones (86no off 92 balls):

"I found it challenging out there. It was a little bit slow, a little bit frustrating.

"I was happy to get through that and Tammy [Beaumont] took the pressure off me at the start when I was finding it a bit harder.

"It is hugely exciting to be in the semi-final and to finish second. We are all very happy with that.

"Twice in the tournament now we have bounced back quickly from a poor performance which has been really positive."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"We wanted to put in a really good performance today so I am really happy with what we did and to take confidence into the semi-final.

"[After the defeat to Australia], we wanted to be proactive in the middle order with the bat, while we wanted to reaffirm plans with the ball and make sure execution was high.

"As a side, the one thing we can do to show much we care for each other is the fielding so keeping that energy up in hot conditions was really important."

Image: England will play South Africa in the first World Cup semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday

Devine: Today was never about the result

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine:

"That was disappointing. Not to make it about myself but I really wanted to go out on a high and today's performance wasn't that.

"Credit to England - they stuck at it and then did the job with the bat. It's not what we wanted but there are bigger things in life.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Devine reflects on her final one-day international, what cricket has taught her, and how excited she is about the White Ferns' prospects moving forward

"It was never about the result today. For me, it was just about enjoying it and going back to the roots if why I played the game 19 years ago - to play alongside my mates.

"I am really excited about the talent, the youthful energy and playfulness in the group. They have such a high ceiling so it's just about them knowing their best is good enough.

"We are good enough to be here and when we play our best cricket we can beat any team in the world. We have to keep believing that."

Image: Devine, 36, made her ODI debut for New Zealand in 2006

England players hail 'proper cricketer' Devine

England's Amy Jones on Sophie Devine:

"It is great for Soph [Devine] to get the recognition. She is a legend of the game and it is clear to see how much she means to New Zealand and everyone else in the women's game.

"On the pitch but also off it as a great person. I am really happy she has had such a successful career."

England's Heather Knight on Sophie Devine:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Knight reflects on the win over New Zealand and pays tribute to Devine following her ODI retirement

"Sophie has been a stalwart of New Zealand cricket. I have played with her and against her and what stands out for me is her character.

"She is still the same sort of cheeky girl she was when she got in the team and a proper cricketer - someone who pushed the game forward in how you take bowlers on.

"She can hit the ball better than anyone in the women's game and she was doing that before anyone else was. You also look at her longevity - and I think we might see her in the 2026 T20 World Cup…"

England's World Cup results and fixtures

All times UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.