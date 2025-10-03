Women's Cricket World Cup: England thrash South Africa by 10 wickets for emphatic opening win in Guwahati

Spinner Linsey Smith starred as England kicked off their Women's Cricket World Cup campaign with an emphatic 10-wicket demolition of South Africa in Guwahati.

A devastating opening spell from Smith, who took 3-7 in 13 balls, opened the floodgates after South Africa were put into bat by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt (2-5), Charlie Dean (2-14), Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Lauren Bell (1-24) plundered the remaining wickets as the Proteas were skittled for 69 in 20.4 overs - their second-lowest total at a 50-over World Cup.

England's dominance with the ball extended to their batting, as an unbeaten first-wicket stand from Amy Jones (40 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (21 not out) saw them cruise to their 70-run target in just 14.1 overs.

Early table-toppers England resume their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Guwahati on Tuesday, with South Africa taking on tournament hosts India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, both live on Sky Sports.

Score summary - England beat South Africa by 10 wickets South Africa 69 all out in 20.4 overs: Sinalo Jafta (22 off 36 balls); Linsey Smith (3-7), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-5), Charlie Dean (2-14), Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) England 73-0 in 14.1 overs: Amy Jones (40 not out off 50 balls), Tammy Beaumont (21 not out off 35)

England rip through South Africa in statement win

After winning the toss, England unleashed the pace of Bell and the spin of Smith in tandem, to devastating effect.

Smith struck early, claiming the prized scalp of Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt - caught and bowled - just two balls into her maiden over in ODI World Cup cricket. She then removed fellow opener Tazmin Brits with the first ball of her second over, reducing South Africa to 12-2.

Bell joined the action, dislodging Sune Luus' off stump in the fifth over, before Smith drifted one through the gate to dismiss the dangerous Marizanne Kapp.

With Smith having inflicted the bulk of the damage, Sciver-Brunt took up the baton, trapping Anneke Bosch lbw with her first delivery and removing Chloe Tryon thanks to a superb overhead catch by Alice Capsey at short midwicket.

Sinalo Jafta was the only South African batter to reach double figures, but despite her defiant stand, wickets continued to tumble around her, Ecclestone removed Nadine de Klerk, and Dean claimed Masabata Klaas for her first.

South Africa were 60-9 when Ecclestone dismissed the big-hitting Jafta, and they were put out of their misery when Dean bowled Nonkululeko Mlaba with the final act of an imperious England bowling display.

Image: England's Linsey Smith celebrates with team mates during their World Cup win over South Africa

England chased down 70 for victory with minimal fuss, though Klaas put down a gilt-edged caught-and-bowled chance to remove Jones on 31.

Jones took full advantage of her reprieve, hammering two fours on route to hitting 40 off 50 balls before Beaumont sealed the job with 35 overs to spare with a four past fine leg.

Smith 'delighted' as England win at a canter

Player of the Match, Linsey Smith (3-7 from four overs):

Image: Linsey Smith, Women's Cricket World Cup (Getty Images)

"I am delighted with how we went. The start was special but most importantly we got the win.

"I was told yesterday I would be opening the bowling, which I was excited about. It was a tough challenge, but conditions suited me.

"I think it's about backing myself and not overcomplicating things. Just keep it simple and bowl at the stumps as much as possible."

'A captain's dream'

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"I am massively pleased. It seemed like everyone was on it in the field and we had a few first-ball wickets, so it was a captain's dream.

"Linsey Smith stuck to her plans. She is a spinner but can swing the ball, so we knew she was a good match-up to Wolvaardt and Brits.

"We are blessed with so many talented cricketers in our squad and that makes selection really difficult."

'Resilient' Proteas will bounce back

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt:

"That's definitely not the way we wanted to start the tournament, but I don't think we have become a bad batting unit overnight.

"This team has shown a lot of resilience in the past and we will be looking to put this behind us and move on to the next game.

"England bowled really well with the new ball but we could have played straighter lines and were perhaps a bit pushy with the bat.

"We just have to trust what we have done in the past. We are well prepared and have a good coaching staff, so we need to forget this."

