Women's Cricket World Cup: Heather Knight stars as England survive Bangladesh scare to move top with second win

Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 ensured a brilliant Bangladesh bowling display came up short as England claimed a nervy four-wicket victory in Guwahati.

Successive victories at the Cricket World Cup put Charlotte Edwards' side top of the standings but it could have been very different as they made heavy weather of chasing 179.

In trouble at 78-5, England were bailed out by Knight's gutsy 79 not out as she formed a crucial seventh-wicket stand with Charlie Dean (27no) to guide them to victory.

Score summary - England beat Bangladesh by four wickets Bangladesh 178 all out in 49.4 overs: Sobhana Mostary (60 off 108 balls), Rabeya Khan (43 off 27), Sharmin Akhter (30 off 52); Sophie Ecclestone (3-24), Charlie Dean (2-28), Alice Capsey (2-31), Linsey Smith (2-33) England 182-6 in 46.1 overs: Heather Knight (79 off 11 balls), Nat Sciver-Brunt (32 off 41), Charlie Dean (27 off 56); Fahima Khatun (3-16), Marufa Akter (2-28)

Knight stars as England survive Bangladesh scare

Knight's inspirational knock could have been over before it started, with England's match-winner somehow surviving an early Bangladesh barrage with her wicket intact.

The former England captain was given caught behind for a golden duck, only to be reprieved by DRS as the third umpire overturned the on-field decision despite an apparently inconclusive spike on UltraEdge.

Knight was ruled lbw on eight, successfully reviewing a second time, and was already walking from the field when she saw what looked a clean catch ruled out with 13 to her name.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England lose an early wicket, survive a 'costly' drop and a controversial DRS against Bangladesh in World Cup.

But she took full advantage of her trio of reprieves, her 27th ODI half-century the highlight of an otherwise underwhelming performance with the bat from England in difficult spinning conditions.

England had earlier turned in a solid showing with the ball, bowling their opponents out in the final over for 178.

That score relied on just two significant contributions, a 60 from Sobhana Mostary and a late barrage of 43no from 27 balls from tailender Rabeya Khan.

Sophie Ecclestone took three for 24, with 48 dot balls in her 10 overs, with two apiece for Dean, Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith take two wickets in five balls against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup.

But it soon became apparent that they were in a contest, with Amy Jones lbw to her third ball from Marufa Akter and Tammy Beaumont also out cheaply. The excellent Marufa was sure she had Knight first ball, denied by a big off-field call, and also saw her lbw appeal flipped on review.

Bangladesh perhaps had most cause for complaint when Venugopalan judged Shorna Akter's catch was not legitimate, a reprieve that finally jolted Knight into decisive action.

She was resolute as Fahima Khatun snapped up three wickets in quick succession, Nat Sciver-Brunt mis-hitting a full toss, Sophia Dunkley lbw for a duck and Emma Lamb chipping to mid-on.

Capsey (20) and Dean offered much-needed support but Knight's diligence was the key as Bangladesh struggled to keep up the pressure. The dangerous Marufa was unable to bowl her last five overs due to injury, allowing England a belated sense of calm as they chalked up the win at the start of the 47th over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Bell takes an 'outstanding' catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Marufa Akter in England's second World Cup group match.

Knight: Great to get over the line

Player of the Match - Heather Knight: "I can't say I've been out three times and then reprieved, that's a new one for me. Bangladesh have got a good bowling attack, they are skilful and smart with their fields.

"We made it difficult for ourselves but great to get over the line. I've worked really hard to get strong and be here and wanted to make the most of it."

Image: Heather Knight, right, and Charlie Dean celebrate

Sciver-Brunt: Knight-Dean partnership 'crucial'

England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt: "We did what we needed to do to get over the line. It could've looked better, but we're happy to be on the winning side.

"That last wicket partnership was crucial for us. The calmness they showed in a high-pressure situation was brilliant.

"Knight reads the game really well and knew what she needed to do to get over the line."

Bangladesh '20 or 30 runs short'

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty: "It was an incredible game. My girls fought until the last ball. It was incredible. On this sort of wicket, we were short between 20 or 30 runs."

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream contract-free with NOW.