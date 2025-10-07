Women's Cricket World Cup: England's Heather Knight says she 'deserved a bit of luck' vs Bangladesh

England's Heather Knight felt she "deserved a bit of luck" after seeing three potential dismissals overturned on review during a match-winning innings against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup.

Knight hit an unbeaten 79 to see her side to a jittery four-wicket victory in Guwahati, but had to come through a rocky start that saw her given out by the on-field umpires on nought, eight and 13.

She was convinced there was no bat in the initial caught behind, though DRS was far from conclusive, and rightly spared from an lbw soon after but appeared to accept her fate when she was caught by Shorna Akter.

The former captain was on her way back to the pavilion when the footage was checked and the decision came back in her favour.

England's Heather Knight saw three dismissals overturned in a tight World Cup win vs Bangladesh

"I thought it carried and was a fair catch, that's why I walked off. Obviously the TV umpire decided otherwise," she admitted afterwards.

Without Knight's steady hand, a chase of 179 may well have proved beyond England in difficult turning conditions.

Although it was a clear case of good fortune that she survived to play her part, the 34-year-old felt it was about time. Since the start of 2024 she led her country to a record 16-0 Ashes defeat, lost the captaincy after a decade in post and then suffered a serious hamstring tear she has only just recovered from.

In that context, she added: "With the year I've had, I probably deserved a little bit of luck today. I just tried to ride that and make it count.

"It's the first time I've been given out three times in an innings and had them overturned, that's for sure. It's a new one on me.

"It was just a case of refocusing. I was really pleased to do that in a huge World Cup game under pressure.

"They gave us a run for our money but the main thing about today was just getting the 'W' and getting over the line."

England's bowlers did well to keep the target below par, Sophie Ecclestone leading the way with three wickets for 24 runs in a 10-over stint that included a remarkable 48 dot balls.

Fellow spinners Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey took two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty lauded her team's effort as they kept the prospects of a major upset alive deep into the second innings.

"I think it was an incredible game, especially with the way my girls fought until the last ball," she said.

Knight: I thought it carried and was a fair catch... that's why I walked!

"Can't say I've been out three times and then reprieved, that's a new one for me, Bangladesh have got a good bowling attack, they are skiflul and smart with their fields," Knight - the player of the match - told Sky Sports Cricket.

"We made it difficult for ourselves but great to get over the line.

"Bangladesh were threatening and they took a lot of pace off. It got easier as it went on.

"Marufa is a very good bowler and threatens the front pad. She challenged us up front. She bowled exceptionally.

"I thought it carried and it was a fair catch, that's why I walked off.

"Capsey played really well, but Charlie was brilliant. She has worked really hard on her batting.

"I've worked really hard to get strong and be here and wanted to make the most of it."

Sciver-Brunt: Not everything is going to be easy

"I think before the tournament we spoke as a group that not everything is going to be easy all the time and it's going to look a little bit gritty and we will need resilience in our skill," said skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"It could've looked better, but we're happy to be on the winning side.

"It felt that seam was easier to hit so the overs that Capsey bowled were important. We were really happy to keep them to that score.

"We're pretty lucky that we have Linsey and Ecclestone who can bowl at the death.

"I guess talking about the balance of the side, that's the great thing we have. That last wicket partnership was crucial for us. The calmness they showed in a high-pressure situation was brilliant.

"Knight read the game really well and knew what she needed to do to get over the line."

