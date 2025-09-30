Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma impress as India win rain-affected opening encounter vs Sri Lanka

Amanjot Kaur scored her maiden Women's Cricket World Cup half-century as India began their campaign with a 59-run victory (DLS Method) over Sri Lanka in a rain-affected opening encounter in Guwahati.

Amanjot (57) shared a 103-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (53), the only other player in the India contingent to score a half-century, as they helped India to recover from a mini collapse to post 269-8 after being inserted.

Sri Lanka bowled a great line and length to start, with Inoka Ranaweera (4-46) striking three times in the 26th over, but after a lengthy rain delay, which saw the game reduced to 47 overs, their accuracy began to fade and helped India to a formidable total.

In reply, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu (43) top-scored for her side but was bowled by Sharma (3-54), who claimed a three-for as India skilfully bowled their opposition out for 211 in 45.4 overs.

The win gives India, who are the tournament favourites alongside seven-time winners Australia, two points as they hope to win their first title and with home advantage.

Amanjot and Sharma shine as India win opener

India had a shaky start when they lost their opener Smriti Mandhana (8) early doors after she holed Udeshika Prabodhani (2-55) out to deep point, with Vishmi Gunaratne taking a juggling catch.

Shortly after the rain delay, Ranaweera dismissed Pratika Rawal (37) with Gunaratne completing another precarious catch in the wet, slippery conditions.

That brought India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur (21), to the crease, who shared a 39-run partnership with Harleen Deol (48).

But Ranaweera initiated a middle-order collapse, taking three wickets in the 26th over, that saw Deol caught at extra cover, just two short of a half-century, Jemimah Rodrigues bowled for a duck, and Harmanpreet nicking behind.

In the following over, Sri Lanka’s skipper Athapaththu (1-24) dismissed Richa Ghosh (2), leaving the hosts 124-6 with worrying faces in the dugout.

However, India fashioned a remarkable turnaround led by World Cup debutant Kaur, bringing up her maiden half-century after being dropped four times as Sri Lanka’s fielding efforts began to fade.

Amanjot shared the wicket with the experienced Sharma, adding 103 runs between them, to take India to 227-7.

The 25-year-old debutant was brilliantly caught on the fence by Gunaratne - her third catch of the match.

Sharma went on to post her 16th ODI half-century in a late onslaught with Sneh Rana (28no) but fell to the final ball of the innings, caught at deep midwicket off Achini Kulasuriya (1-42).

Sri Lanka’s admirable fight in vain

To their credit, Sri Lanka made India work hard for their wickets and displayed an admirable level of resistance, but were unable to get over the line.

India’s pace bowler Kranti Goud (1-29) claimed her maiden World Cup scalp as she bowled opener Hasini Perera (14).

Athapaththu hit four boundaries and three sixes in her 47-ball outing but played across the wrong line and was bowled by Sharma.

Harshitha Samarawickrama (29) and Vishmi Gunaratne (11) shared a brief 21-run partnership for the third wicket, but the former was trapped leg-before by Shree Charani (1-34) in the 23rd over for her maiden wicket.

Gunaratne departed in the following over, also trapped lbw, by Harmanpreet, leaving Sri Lanka 105-4.

Ghosh took a brilliant catch, diving sharply to her left to see the end of Kavisha Dilhari (15) off Sharma, and the India all-rounder struck again to have Anushka Sanjeewani (6) caught at short midwicket to complete her three-for as Sri Lanka fell to 140-6.

Nilakshi de Silva (35) added much-needed impetus for the middle-order with a well-made 35 but paddled onto the stumps off Rana, who also bowled Sugandika Kumari (10) in her next over.

Charani then claimed her second wicket on World Cup debut in the form of Achini Kulasuriya (17), who was caught at long-on.

Pratika Rawal mopped up the tail as she trapped Ranaweera (3) lbw as India completed a commanding win to start their tournament on a high.

What's next?

India will face Pakistan on Sunday, October 5 (first ball 10.30am) in Colombo, whilst Sri Lanka come up against defending champions Australia on Saturday, Ocotber 4 (first ball 10.30am). Both games are live on Sky Sports.

