Women's World Cup 2025 squads: England, Australia, South Africa and more for tournament in India and Sri Lanka

Who is playing in the ICC Women's World Cup? Take a look at the squads for this year's event in India and Sri Lanka.

The eight-team, 50-over tournament runs from September 30 to November 2 - live on Sky Sports, with all countries playing each other in a round-robin group stage.

The top four sides then progress to the semi-finals, with the final to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

Australia return as defending champions after their victory over England in the 2022 contest.

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain); Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter, Nishita Akter, Sumaiya Akter.

Australia

To be announced...

New Zealand

To be announced...

Pakistan

To be announced...

South Africa

To be announced...

Sri Lanka

To be announced...

