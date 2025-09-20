Australia and India shatter records in women's ODI series decider ahead of Cricket World Cup

Australia and India shattered a number of women's ODI records during a run-infested series decider in Delhi ahead of the World Cup.

Australia triumphed by 43 runs to take the series 2-1 in a game in which 781 runs were amassed in total, the most in the history of women's ODI cricket.

That haul eclipsed the 678 runs England and South Africa registered combined in Bristol during the 2017 Cricket World Cup.

Score summary - India vs Australia, third ODI Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs: Beth Mooney (138 off 75 balls), Georgia Voll (81 off 68), Ellyse Perry (68 off 72); Arundhati Reddy (3-86 from 8.5 overs) India 369 all out in 47 overs: Smriti Mandhana (125 off 63 balls), Deepti Sharma (72 off 58), Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 35); Kim Garth (3-69 from nine overs)

Australia made 412 all out batting first with Beth Mooney (138 off 75 balls) cracking the then joint second-fastest hundred in women's ODIs, from 57 deliveries.

But Mooney was outdone by India's Smriti Mandhana (125 off 63), who clubbed a 50-ball ton in the run chase before India fell short on 369 all out.

Only former Australia batter Meg Lanning has scored a quicker women's ODI hundred than Mandhana, doing so from 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012.

Image: India's Smriti Mandhana scored a 50-ball ton in Delhi, the second fastest in women's ODIs

What other records fell in Delhi?

Aside from the most runs scored in a women's ODI, the most boundaries were also hit in the format (111, with 99 fours and 12 sixes).

India's total was the highest in a run chase in women's ODIs, overtaking the 321-6 South Africa struck pursuing 326 against India in Bengaluru last year.

Australia are now toasting a ninth bilateral ODI series win in a row since losing 2-1 to England in the 50-over leg of the 2023 Ashes.

They begin their bid for back-to-back World Cup titles and an eighth victory in the tournament overall against New Zealand in Indore on Wednesday October 1.

India meet fellow co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening game in Guwahati on Tuesday September 30.

Every game, including the final on Sunday November 2, is live on Sky Sports.