Women's Cricket World Cup: New Zealand register first win of tournament in 100-run victory over Bangladesh

New Zealand picked up their first win of the Women's World Cup at the third attempt with a 100-run victory Bangladesh in Guwahati.

The White Ferns, beaten by title favourites Australia in their opening game before going down to South Africa earlier this week, skittled the Tigresses for 127 in 39.5 overs.

Bangladesh, set 228 for victory, had overcome Pakistan in their first fixture before pushing England all the way in defeat on Tuesday but appeared in danger of a big defeat on Friday after an early 33-6 collapse.

And while Fahima Khatun commendably steadied the ship to help steer Bangladesh clear of 100 runs by hitting 34 off 80 balls, with Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan, it ultimately proved too little too late with New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu ultimately going on to complete 3-22 on her 100th ODI appearance.by bowling Nishita Akter Nishi.

New Zealand had earlier rallied from 38-3 with the bat to post 227-9, thanks chiefly to Brooke Halliday (69) and Sophie Devine (63).

Devine and Halliday shared a fourth-wicket stand of 112, with the former posting her third successive fitty-plus score after a ton versus Australia and 85 against South Africa.

More to follow...

