Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Bangladesh cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Bangladesh picked up only their second win in Women's Cricket World Cup history on Thursday, cruising to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Back-to-back wickets in the opening over from Marufa Akter set the tone after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, with Shorna Akter later skittling the tail with three wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs.

Rameen Shamim top scored for her side with 23 and captain Fatima Sana put on 22, but Pakistan were bowled out for just 129.

Bangladesh also lost an early wicket in their run chase as Fargana Hoque fell to Diana Baig with seven runs on the scoreboard, but fellow opening batter Rubya Haider Jhilik steadied the ship on the way to a top score of 54.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty added 23 before Sobhana Mostary came to the middle and sealed the win with 24 runs off 19 balls as Bangladesh got over the line with 113 balls remaining.

