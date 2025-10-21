Women's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan eliminated after heavy defeat to South Africa in rain-hit clash

Marizanne Kapp scored an unbeaten 68 and took three wickets to lead South Africa to a formidable 150-run win via DLS that eliminated opponents Pakistan from the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Two other half-centuries - from Laura Wolvaardt (90) and Sune Luus (61) - and a quick-fire 41 off 16 deliveries from Nadine de Clake saw South Africa reach 312 after the match had been shortened to 40 overs a side because of rain at R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan's chase saw three rain interruptions which resulted in their target being reduced gradually from 306 in 40 overs to 234 in 20 overs under DLS.

Pakistan reached 48-4 in 12 overs when the match resumed after the last rain stoppage, handing them an improbable task of scoring more than 23 runs per over. They reached 83-7 at the end of 20 overs.

South Africa went into the match having already secured a spot in the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament but winless Pakistan needed a victory just to maintain an outside chance of reaching the final four.

After South Africa lost Tazmin Brits (0) with the total on five, Wolvaardt and Luus added 118 runs for the second wicket off 99 deliveries. Wolvaardt was involved in another 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Kapp.

De Clarke dominated a 52-run stand for the seventh wicket with Kapp with a blistering 41, which came off 16 deliveries and included four sixes and three boundaries.

Wolvaardt faced 82 deliveries and hit two sixes and 10 boundaries, while Kapp faced 43 deliveries and hit three sixes and six fours. Luus' 61 runs came off 59 deliveries and included two sixes and eight boundaries.

Spinner Nashra Sandhu returned 3-45 while seamer Sadia Iqbal returned 3-63 for Pakistan. Sidra Nawaz top scored with 22 not out for Pakistan.

